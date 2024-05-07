Pamela Anderson opts for Old Hollywood glamor at the 2024 Met Gala





Pamela Anderson made her long-awaited Met Gala debut Monday night. The 56-year-old “Baywatch” beauty appeared on the 2024 red carpet, channeling Old Hollywood glamor in a beige maxi dress by Oscar de la Renta. The elegant design featured a ruched bodice and an asymmetrical neckline, and as the star walked up the steps of the Met, a long train followed her. Although Anderson has favored her no-makeup look in recent years, she opted to switch up her look for Vogue's star-studded ball, showing off natural-looking glamor that included pink eyeshadow and a glossy pink lip. The floor-length dress featured a ruched bodice and an asymmetrical neckline. Getty Images The “Baywatch” star seemed to be channeling old Hollywood for the night. Getty Images Surprisingly, Anderson also opted to wear makeup at the event, but kept things minimal with light pink eyes and lips. WireImage The blonde completed her look with layers of diamond necklaces and added feathers to her hair. Getty Images Striking accessories completed the outfit. Two sparkling necklaces were draped over Anderson's shoulders, and her blonde hair was styled in a loose, wavy bun, accented with feathers. The former Playboy Playmate gave up cosmetics in 2019 after her longtime makeup artist, Alexis Vogel, died following a battle with breast cancer. Shop while you drop with Post Wanted Save time and money with the latest deals, discounts, trends, reviews and more. Thanks for recording! She was the best. And since then, I just felt that, without Alexis, it was better for me not to wear makeup, Anderson said to her in 2023, adding that the experience was liberating, fun and a little rebellious too. In recent months, the Canadian-American bombshell has graced magazine covers, sat front row at Paris Fashion Week, starred in designer campaigns and walked red carpets without glamor, earning praise in the process. from her fellow Hollywood stars, including Jamie Lee Curtis and Scarlett Johansson. As Anderson walked up the steps of the Met, the train of her dress followed her. Getty Images This is the actress's first time attending the Met Gala. WireImage Sometimes you have to challenge beauty, Anderson told French Vogue last year. If we all look for youth or if we all look for our idea of ​​what beauty is in fashion magazines, we're all going to be disappointed or maybe a little sad. The actress added: “I think I'm the happiest I've ever been in my own skin. It's what's inside the clothes that counts and I believe beauty comes from within. Challenging societal standards of beauty certainly hasn't hurt Anderson's career; In recent years, she has written a memoir, released a Netflix documentary, made her Broadway debut and inspired an Emmy-nominated Hulu miniseries.

