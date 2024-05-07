Social impact stories are needed, creators say

A group of leading film and television creators is calling on Hollywood to support storytelling with greater social impact after the demise of Projector, Rome And An inconvenient truth Media Participant Supporter.

In an open letter to the entertainment industry released Tuesday, figures including George Clooney, Ava DuVernay, Matt Damon and Kerry Washington said “values-based storytelling is needed more than ever” to “expand the space for debate, opening our hearts to experiences very different from ours, immersing ourselves in the beauty of the complexities of humanity. The group of 118 filmmakers, activists and nonprofit signatories, which also includes Kerry Washington, Jane Fonda, Michael Mann, Alejandro González Iñárritu and Alfonso Cuarón, added: “We call on Hollywood to respond to the moment. There is an entire ecosystem of people, connected by the work of the last 20 years of Participant, ready to work with you.

Participant founder Jeff Skoll surprised many in the industry by announcing on April 16 that the company was closing. Launched by the co-founder of EBay in 2004, Participant operated on a “double bottom line” principle that sought to both make a profit and inspire social change with the stories it supported. During its 20-year history, the company has been behind scripted and documentary films, including Citizenfour, Green Book, The Help, RBG, Flee, American Factory, Lincoln, Contagion, Food Inc. And One of the most violent years. In doing so, he has racked up over $3.3 billion in box office revenue and 21 Academy Awards and 18 Emmy Awards.

The letter states that, with his work, Participant “never underestimated the public's appetite for thought-provoking topics.” Meanwhile, behind the scenes, Participant “forever changed the landscape of our public conversation and popular culture” by pairing filmmakers with advocacy groups and activists dedicated to causes that intersected with their stories. (Signatories to the letter include advocates like Tarana Burke, founder of the #MeToo movement, Rashad Robinson, president of Color of Change, and Bryan Stevenson, executive director of the Equal Justice Initiative.)

The group added: “As we reflect on Participant's accomplishments, we look forward to championing the next generation of producers who will build on Participant's extraordinary work, integrating the learnings he has offered, sowing new partnerships and innovating in this new media landscape. .”

Ai-jen Poo, president of the National Domestic Workers Alliance and executive director of Caring Across Generations, was part of a small group that designed the letter and collected signatures and support for its message. Poo noted in an interview Monday that Cuarón's 2018 film, supported by participants Rome – focused on a housekeeper in Mexico City in the 1970s – helped lead to the introduction of the National Domestic Workers Bill of Rights bill in 2019. The US bill, which sought to remove the domestic workers' exemption Domestic workers' federal labor protections, such as overtime pay, are expected to be reintroduced again this year.

Rome and its impact campaign “created an opportunity when there was a little more space in the public imagination for the experiences of domestic workers,” Poo said. “It gave us the opportunity to point the public toward real-world opportunities for change that they can get involved in.”

Poo – who also worked with Participant on Ugly, Shirley And Out of my mind – went on to argue that even as an industry contraction descends on Hollywood, films with social impact “need to be made.” She added: “There is a market for this and it just needs to continue. And I think everyone in Hollywood has a role to play in ensuring that that's the case.

Read the letter

Friends of cinema and impact,

Twenty years ago, long before social impact had a place in Hollywood, Participant launched stories into our culture with the explicit goal of changing it. Participants empowered bold storytelling through their faith in the vision of filmmakers, their trust in advocates and social movements to use these stories in dynamic campaigns, and most importantly, they never under- estimated the public's appetite for thought-provoking topics that could fuel new narratives and offer new points of view.

As artists inspired by and connected to social movements, we have seen the unique role that Participant has played in enabling filmmakers to experiment, innovate and grow. As advocates, we have witnessed the real changes brought about by the power of cinema and campaigns. Participant, through its model of impactful filmmaking combined with forging authentic partnerships between advocates, storytellers and distributors, has forever changed the landscape of our public conversation and popular culture. For this, we are filled with gratitude and pride in our collaborations with this revolutionary entertainment institution.

The contestant has proven that audiences crave movies with purpose, having garnered 21 Oscars from 86 nominations and 18 Emmy nominations across five television series. In addition to receiving critical acclaim, his catalog including “Spotlight,” “Roma,” “An Inconvenient Truth,” “A Fantastic Woman” and “When They See Us” has grossed more than $3.3 billion at the worldwide box office. The mission was to achieve the “double bottom line”, by creating world-class content that inspires social change, which it did.

As we say goodbye to Participant, we must emphasize that values-based storytelling is needed more than ever; expanding the space for debate, opening our hearts to experiences very different from our own, immersing ourselves in the beauty of the complexities of humanity. And in the face of unprecedented change and uncertainty, more than ever we need deep partnerships between great storytellers, advocates, and movements for change, to remind us of our ability to shape the future and the power of our actions . The future and health of our culture and democracy demand that more of us participate, spreading hope and humanity. Democracy is a living, breathing being that we, as participants, bring to life.

As we reflect on Participant's accomplishments, we look forward to championing the next generation of producers who will build on Participant's extraordinary work, integrating the learnings he has offered, seeding new partnerships, and innovating in this new media landscape. We call on Hollywood to respond to the moment. There is an entire ecosystem of people, connected by the work of the last 20 years of Participant, ready to work with you.

Sign,

