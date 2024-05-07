Official Single Player Leveling, My Hero Academia Voice Actor Warns Fans Against Character Shipping





Justin Briner is an American anime voice actor who provides the voice of Izuku “Deku” Midoriya in My Hero Academia and Yoo Jin-ho in Solo Upgrade. On the heels of My Hero Academia Season 7 premiere Briner begs fans on social media not to ask her or other voice actors their personal opinions on their anime characters' romantic pairings.





Briner took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to voice his appeal to anime fans. “Please stop asking me about the ships on my signs,” Briner said. “It's none of my business and it's officially gone too far. I'm not accusing any fandom. I'm paralleling the whole thing! In general, you're very considerate and we have a lot of fun together. I'm definitely not I'm a stranger to the internet. The fandom space is yours is uncomfortable at best and wildly inappropriate at worst. Related Solo Leveling dethrones Attack on Titan to become sixth most popular anime on Crunchyroll The hit Solo Leveling is once again making its mark by surpassing Attack on Titan as Crunchyroll's sixth most popular anime series on the platform.



Anime Voice Actor Justin Briner Explains Why He Can't Answer Fan Ship Questions

Before going offline, Briner made it clear that he didn't want anyone to attack the person in question who prompted the response, also offering additional clarification on why he and other anime voice actors don't can't answer these romantic questions from fans. “I could get in big trouble for these interactions and I had to put my foot down, that’s all,” Briner said. “I do not condone any of your cruelty or personal attacks. I also do not condone those who found this moment as an excuse to paint the entire fandom as weirdos when that is simply not my experience at all with them. I will also never send fans to attack anyone in my name.” Although some may see Briner's response as an overreaction to a harmless question, as an official voice actor, what he says about Deku or anyone else in My Hero Academia has more weight than a stranger. Expressing satisfaction or dissatisfaction with a romantic pairing could be interpreted as official endorsement, disappointing fans who ship XY together and not XZ. Things get especially dicey when it comes to same-sex couples. Additionally, any public support for a particular couple could be seen as confirmation, which could upset fans if said ship isn't confirmed by the end of a series. Both Naruto And Bleach have experienced their own fandom ship wars regarding the confirmation of NaruHina and IchiHime.

Related Solo Leveling's Poor Blu-ray Sales Reveal a Major Shift in the Anime Industry Sales data for the Solo Leveling Volume 2 Blu-ray and DVD is surprisingly low, revealing just how much “success” has changed in the anime industry. Solo Leveling's voice actor Jinwoo Sung also had clashes with overzealous fans Aleks Le, Jinwoo Sung's English voice actor in Solo Upgrade, recently opened up about online threats he received from fans if he didn't deliver the character's “Arise” line to their satisfaction. “If you don't say GET UP correctly, I swear I WILL FIND YOU and after that Sung Jhin-woo won't bring you back,” one hate message said. In response to this and “thousands” of other comments along the same lines, Le said: “If you continue to spam my comments section with threats, if you continue to threaten me about this scene, I'm going to change it to “Wake up.” up.' I'm going to change it to 'Wakey wakey'… I'm going to change it to 'Get up, buddy… it's time for school.'” Before finishing his video response, Le assured fans that he would deliver on the line to the best of his ability, but asked them to “base their expectations” regardless.

The new season of My Hero Academia is currently streaming on Crunchyroll, while the final storyline of Kohei Horikoshi's manga continues. Solo Upgrade Season 1 is also available to stream on Crunchyroll, with season 2 confirmed but with no release date currently announced. The franchise will also receive its first official video game, scheduled for worldwide release on May 8. My Hero Academia (2016) Izuku has dreamed of being a hero his whole life – a lofty goal for anyone, but especially difficult for a kid without superpowers. That's right, in a world where eighty percent of the population possesses some sort of super-powered “quirk”, Izuku had the misfortune of being born completely normal. But that's not enough to stop him from enrolling in one of the most prestigious hero academies in the world. Release date May 5, 2018 Cast Daiki Yamashita, Justin Briner, Nobuhiko Okamoto, Ayane Sakura Seasons 6

Solo Upgrade In a world of gifted hunters and monsters, a weak hunter, Sung Jin-Woo, gains extraordinary powers through a mysterious program, leading him to become one of the strongest hunters and conquer even the most powerful dungeons . Release date January 7, 2024 Cast Alex Le, Taito Ban Main genre Action Seasons 1

Source: X (formerly Twitter)

