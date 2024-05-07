Remembering Bernard Hill: the great actor behind King Thoden and the captain of the Titanic

Bernard Hill, actor from Titanic and Lord of the Rings. Photo: Courtesy of Sina News

The famous British actor Bernard Hill died in the early morning of May 5 at the age of 79. He played and created the classic role of “King Thoden” in The Lord of the Rings trilogy. He also played an impressive role as the captain of the Titanic.

Bernard officially entered the entertainment industry in 1975 and has worked in film for almost half a century. His roles in Titanic and The Lord of the Rings make him the only actor in film history to have major roles in two films that won 11 Academy Awards and grossed over $1 billion at the box office.

Actors Elijah Wood, Billy Boyd, Dominic Monaghan and Sean Astin, who respectively played the hobbits Frodo Baggins, Peregrin “Pippin” Took, Meriadoc “Merry” Brandybuck and Samwise Gamgee, honored him on stage at a Comic Con event in Liverpool. “We love him. He was fearless, he was funny, he was gruff, he was irascible, he was handsome,” Astin said.

Elijah Wood wrote on his social media: “Hello to our friend, our king, Bernard Hill. We will never forget you. “For he was a gentle heart and a great king and he kept his oaths; and he came out of the shadows. see you one last beautiful morning.'”

Bernard also had considerable influence and enjoyed popularity in China. Many Chinese netizens took to social media to express their condolences and respect for him, as well as to share the fond memories his work evoked in them.

@FatDumpling-8SecondSauce, a netizen on Weibo commented: He was so good like the king, this is what a king looks like in my mind. The monologue on the eve of the war sounded like poetry.

@Jiang Hanya, another netizen said: He left us… I mean his acting career spanned almost half a century, portraying countless classic roles and touching many audiences. I hope he rests peacefully in heaven and his work will forever be etched in our hearts and leave an everlasting mark on the film industry.

World Time