When actor Govinda forgot the name of the Shiv Sena candidate he went to campaign for in Maharashtra Watch

Bollywood actor Govinda, who returned to politics after over a decade ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, campaigned for the Shiv Sena candidate from Maval Lok Sabha constituency in Maharashtra on Sunday. However, during the campaign in Pimpri-Chinchwad, the actor forgot the name of the candidate he had come to support.

Govind was campaigning for Shrirang Barne, Mahayuti's Shiv Sena candidate. Barne, a two-time Maval MLA from Pune, is seeking re-election from the constituency.

On Sunday, before the roadshow began, Govinda spoke to some members of the media. However, after uttering 'respected', the actor hid the candidate's name and turned to BJP leader Uma Khapre, seated next to him, for help.

After remembering the name, Govinda mentioned Shrirang Barne and spoke to the media.

Later, Govinda led a road show for Barne in Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Maval Lok Sabha constituency will go to polls on May 13 in phase 4 of the Lok Sabha elections.

In March, Govinda joined Shiv Sena, saying that the clean aura of Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena had inspired him to join the party.

However, Shiv Sena (UBT) had said there was no point in Govinda joining any party as he had no connection with the public while serving as MP from North Mumbai from 2004 to 2009.

In 2004, Govin contested the Lok Sabha election from Mumbai's North Lok Sabha seat on the Congress ticket and defeated veteran BJP leader Ram Naik. However, he later resigned from the Congress party.

Govinda is synonymous with progress. He is impressed by Modiji’s development policies. He wants to do something for the welfare and progress of the film industry. I am sure he will be the link between the government and the film industry. He joined us without any conditions,” Shinde said after the actor joined his Shiv Sena faction.

Published: May 06, 2024, 03:06 PM IST

