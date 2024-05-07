A Lamborghini with a strange history is abandoned outside Mickey Rourke's Hollywood home

Driving in the Hollywood Hills is always full of surprises. And one of them is Mickey Rourke's house with spectacular views of Los Angeles. Several luxury and sports cars are parked around, all covered in dust, some with flat tires. However, there is a Lamborghini Aventador whose journey is strange to say the least. Could this be the Aventador stolen in 2015 for which the owner offered $100,000 in cash through a detective agency?

Mickey Rourke's white-painted house sits atop the Hollywood Hills, surrounded by cars that appear abandoned. From time to time, someone watches them, changes position and eventually walks away without attracting much attention. But the cars still sit there, covered in dust.

The door to the house is barricaded, which could be a sign that no one is coming in or out. So neighbors claiming they sometimes see the lights on in the garage and inside the house could just be a strategy to keep the burgers away. Someone on TikTok told them the garage door was open the day before.

A white Rolls-Royce Wraith is parked on the street, about to change color from the thick layer of dirt that has settled on it in recent months.

The license plate frame reads “Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, Charlotte”, which is a dealership in North Carolina. This is probably where the ultra-luxury grand tourer had to be purchased. The tag on the license plate reads 08/01/2023, meaning the car was involved on August 1 of last year.

Photo: Harrison Nevel Cars | Youtube

There is also a gray Bentley Mulsanne parked next to a fence, behind an unlicensed black Ferrari F40 convertible. The paintwork appears to be cracked, suggesting that the Italian sports car must have been sitting there braving the elements for some time.

A green Dodge Charger, also covered in dust, had its driver's window replaced by a sheet of plastic. Rust spots appear on the front part. A few months ago, the classic Charger appeared in the video with that window half down, revealing a dust-filled cabin.

The silhouette of a Lamborghini Aventador is visible under a silver hood. The car is parked in front of a garage door. A few hours later, as the team descends the slope, the Rolls-Royce disappears.

They were told by people on social media that the Bentley and Ferrari were the subject of insurance claims. But it's the Lamborghini that has an intriguing history. Ten months ago, when Gordon from the Effspot YouTube channel visited, the cars were in different places in the house, but still very dusty.

Photo: Harrison Nevel Cars | Youtube

At the time, the European-spec Lamborghini Aventador came with the roof down. What would a European-spec Lamborghini do in America? Gordon began to search for an answer.

The Lamborghini Aventador, subjected to a game of hide and seek

He remembered that he had seen this car before, but at that time it was wrapped in green and then unwrapped, revealing the original white paint. He discovered that there was a mystery surrounding this car when he couldn't find the VIN on Google.

He continued to dig. He discovered that it was a Lamborghini intended for the Italian market. With the help of a friend, he learned that the Lambo was registered as a kit car with an LLC (limited liability company). Another friend suggested he Google “stolen 2015 Lamborghini Aventador” to see what came up.

He found an article in the New York Post, referring to a $100,000 cash reward offered to anyone who provided information about a stolen Lamborghini through a detective agency. The article said the car was stolen in New York before the owner even had a chance to insure it. He decided not to go to the police. Instead, he sought help from a detective company.

Photo: New York Post

After spending thousands of hours trying to find the Lamborghini, consulting authorities and his friends, Gordon still can't say for sure if the car stolen in 2015 is the one he saw parked outside the luxury home of Mickey Rourke in Hollywood Hills.

Someone in the comments section said the model was listed on the lien register in Poland, a place where many wrecked cars are repaired and returned to the road.

Another claims the Lambo was spotted in Atlanta a few years ago and thinks it must have been brought to the US in 2015 for a rally.

Another user claimed it was possible the car was stolen, had its VIN changed and was registered as a kit car to clean it up. Furthermore, he suggests that this could be a common practice for smuggled cars in China.

Stolen vehicles have had their VINs replaced with others from wrecked/recovered cars, the perpetrators are demanding a rebuild and making them legally registered vehicles.