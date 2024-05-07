Shekhar Suman: Former Congress leader Radhika Khera, actor Shekhar Suman joins BJP. News from India





NEW DELHI: Former Congress spokesperson Radhika Khera and actor Shekhar Suman joined Bharatiya Janata Festival (BJP) on Tuesday in the presence of party chief Vinod Tawde at the party headquarters Delhi Head Office .

Radhika Khera joined the BJP a day after making surprising allegations against the Congress. In a press conference on Monday, Khera explained his decision to resign his primary membership on Sunday.

She claimed that the Congress started “hating” her after she visited the Ayodhya Ram temple and she was reprimanded for sharing videos or photos of the grand temple.

Khera further alleged that during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, a Congress leader Sushil Anand Shukha offered him alcohol and knocked on his door along with 5-6 party workers in an inebriated state .

She claimed that she informed Sachin Pilot and Jairam Ramesh about the incident, but no action was taken. Khera claimed she was not considered because she did not adhere to the party's “anti-Hindu ideology”.

Radhika resigned from the main membership of the Congress, alleging mistreatment by party workers.

She also alleged that Congress Sachin Pilot refused to pick her call before his personal assistant told him “not to open his mouth” over the Chhattisgarh incident. Khera said she even approached former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, who asked her to leave the state.

For Shekhar Suman, this will be the second stint in politics after his resignation from the Congress in 2012.

The actor had also contested against former BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha from the Patna Sahib Lok Sabha constituency in the 2009 general elections.

