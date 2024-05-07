Fahadh Faasil calls Ranbir Kapoor country's best actor, says he doesn't consider himself a pan-Indian star | Bollywood

Fahadh Faasil is impressed with Ranbir Kapoor's performance. In a new interview with Cinema Companion, Fahadh called Ranbir the best actor in the country. Fahadh also shared his thoughts on being called a pan-Indian star and said that he is just an actor interested in doing films that he loves. (Also Read: Pushpa 2 The Rule: Fahadh Faasil meets Sukumar for the reading session; fans ask where is Allu Arjun?) Fahadh Faasil spoke about his work in Hindi films in a new interview.

What Fahadh said

During the interview, when Fahadh was asked about the impact of his films and his image as an actor, the actor said, “I have nothing to hide, I have to be honest. I do my business here. No disrespect to anything. I don't think people expect magic from me, from Pushpa. It's a pure collaboration, love for Suku [Sukumar] Sir. My stuff is here. Very clearly. This doesn't affect me because I and many of my friends here think and believe that Vicky Kaushal is the find of the decade. Rajkummar Rao is one of the best actors India has ever produced. Ranbir [Kapoor], I mean, the best actor in the country. So I don't know what they see in me.

On being a pan-Indian star

Fahadh also shared his thoughts on being considered a pan-Indian star. He added: No, I'm just an actor. I have nothing to do with the whole of India. I'm just doing my business. And I do what I believe and the idea is that films never do business. That's it, it's secondary. But the films I make here, I could never make them anywhere else. He also shared that he wants to interact with people once the film is released and that is something he is looking forward to seeing, how audiences will be able to experience in the film.

Fahadh was recently widely acclaimed for his performance in Aavesham. Directed by Jithu Madhavan, the film revolves around a classic fish-out-of-water scenario in which three students find themselves entangled in unexpected circumstances. Fahadh plays an eccentric Bengaluru-based don in the film. He will next be seen in Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Meanwhile, Ranbir was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, which turned out to be one of the biggest blockbusters of his career. He will soon be seen in Nitesh Tiwaris Ramayana, with Sai Pallavi as his co-star. Recently, photos of the actors on set were leaked online and went viral. He also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War in the pipeline.