Netflix's Unfrosted is proof that Jerry Seinfeld has lost his touch

There are about 47,000 oh wait, a new Netflix Original just came out; that's 47,001 TV shows and movies released every week. At Obsessed, we consider it our social duty to help you see the best and avoid the rest.

We already have a variety of in-depth and exclusive coverage on all your streaming favorites and new releases, but sometimes what you're looking for is a simple Do's or Don'ts. That's why we created See/Skip, to tell you exactly what our editors think you should see and what you can skip in the crowded entertainment landscape of the past few weeks.

Unfrosted, the semi-fictionalized origin story of Jerry Seinfeld's Pop-Tarts, could have used more time in the toaster. The film is an undercooked pastiche of '60s nostalgia, without any of the edgy comedy that Seinfeld lamented the loss of. The actor is not only disconnected, he has lost his.

Here's Nick Schagers' take:

No media related to Pop-Tarts will ever be at the top the conclusion of last December's Pop-Tarts Bowl, which ended with a human Pop-Tart mascot committing suicide by lowering himself into a giant toaster on the field (while holding a sign that dreams really do come true) and then walking out. a distant kitchen slot in the form of a toasted edible treat that the winning Kansas State football team greedily devoured. Corporate marketing at its most surreal became deservedly a viral sensation in late 2023 and highlighted the abject absurdity of this event in every aspect. In the face of such a masterpiece of performance art, what hope was there for competing breakfast entertainment?

Jerry Seinfeld, who directs, co-writes and headlines, accepts this formidable challenge. Unfrosted, a new Netflix comedy, released May 3, about the creation of the famous morning snack. Boasting a huge roster of funny men and women in a tale shaped in the mold of the 1960s space race, it's an amusing trifle, generating more gentle smiles than outright laughs. Superior to Seinfeld's previous cinematic offering, 2007's animation Bee movie, its content is childishly silly rather than legitimately bizarre, vacillating between gags about age-old products and January 6th with a gentleness that keeps things pleasantly pedestrian. There's nothing particularly gruesome about it, but there's also very little that's memorable, save for an ad agency bit involving a few choice cameos, the welcome participation of Hugh Grant and a child's performance that manages to outdo the film's cavalcade of stars.

See: Tips Season 3

Tips Season 3 proves its worth to any skeptics who might have been wary of the hit comedy's return after its story unfolded perfectly in Season 2. The series is bigger, punchier and more inviting than ever, the perfect antidote to a shortage of comedy.

Here is Coleman Spilde's view:

In bad relationships, cafes that turn into wine bars after a certain hour, and television productions, there is one fundamental rule to follow: you have to know when to go out. Too many TV shows that would be perfect while one-season wonders or two-season talents continue to air well past their prime. Business executives and producers are treating Big Streaming to such an extent that the nipple is about to fall off your Roku TV remote.

A third season of Big little lies East Currently in the mix, although Season 2 is proof positive that a limited series almost never needs an expansion. And then there is Nine complete strangerswhich was so indescribably bland that I see no other reason to bring it back for its Future second season plus some sort of nefarious behind-the-scenes blackmail. (Why Nicole Kidman always seems to be at the crime scene of television obsolescence when she could just keep making the best movies you've ever seen is a mystery to me.)

We have been so inundated with this growing phenomenon (another season of Beef will be served hot soon enough) that when a series can buck the trend of low returns, it's quite a revelation. This is the case for Tips Season 3, which extends Max's brilliant comedy beyond the second season, clearly ends with a third installment that not only proves its worth, but runs through the series' final batch of episodes, which themselves were already great examples of modern comedy writing.

See: The idea of ​​you

The idea of ​​you deftly walks the line between silly and serious. It has to be, given that this is essentially a Harry Styles fanfic. But the film transcends that concept with a charming performance from Anne Hathaway that proves she's one of our greatest assets.

Here's Fletcher Peters taking:

Every moment of The idea of ​​you it feels like the first day of summer vacation: dreamy, sun-drenched and incredibly excited, if you have aadult taste the escapades. Watching this steamy new romance, we live vicariously through someone who made every teenage fantasy come true by sleeping with the world's biggest and hottest celebrity. In this case, the star is Harry Styles at the height of his One Direction fame or at least, the main love interest. is loosely inspired by him. Swoon. It's the ideal life.

Based on Robinne Lees' spicy 2017 novel of the same name, The idea of ​​you (May 2, Prime Video) begins with a sunny getaway to the Coachella desert. Izzy's (Ella Rubin) 40-year-old mother Solne (Anne Hathaway) is tasked with taking her teenage daughter and their friends to the music festival when she literally stumbles into the headliner. While trying to find an open, clean restroom, quite a feat at Coachella, Solne accidentally ends up in Hayes Campbell's (Nicholas Galitzine) trailer. Oh. My. God.

Jump: Wild cat

Wild cat, the Ethan Hawkes Flannery O'Connor biopic that stars his daughter, Maya, is lovingly made to his detriment. The film is uncritical of its controversial subject matter and is too dreamlike to hold viewers' attention as it meanders toward compelling ideas.

Here's Emma Stefansky's take:

Wild cat, the Flannery OConnor biopic directed by Ethan Hawke and starring Maya Hawke, begins with a trailer for a completely different film, a black-and-white drama about Star Drake, the pseudonym of a character in OConnor's short story The Comforts of Home. Star Drake has been called the town floozy who pays for everything with bad checks. The trailer feverishly describes the plot as the frank story of an indiscreet woman, a phrase that could indeed describe a film about the author herself. But the film that follows is muted, restrained, even dreamlike, the portrait of an artist who paints her controversial life, complicated according to her work.

Maya Hawke plays Flannery at the dawn of her fight against lupus, the disease that took her father's life when she was a teenager, and which will take over at age 39. The film follows as her mother Regina (Laura Linney) transports her from her short stay in New York among the literary luminaries of the day, her return to Georgia, and the farm of her childhood on which Flannery would spend the rest of her life. Hawke and Linney circle around each other, as mothers and daughters with prickly relationships do. Regina has read her daughters' stories but isn't really a fan: I don't understand, she says in a broken tone. Why don't you want to write something people would want? as read?

