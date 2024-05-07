Top 10 Richest Bollywood Actresses in India 2024 with Net Worth

In the Indian film market, where skill and attractiveness usually go hand in hand, several celebrities have not only won the hearts of millions, but have become the highest-paid stars in the country.

From Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif, these impressive women have displayed exceptional acting abilities and regulated their existence in cinema, earning them huge appeal and industrial success.

Read also:

Top 10 richest women in the world in 2024: their background, sources of wealth and impact

Let's take a look at the Top 10 Richest Bollywood Actresses in India:

10. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan – 10cr per film

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, a well-known star of Indian cinema, has been crowned Miss World for India. She is the richest Bollywood star in India. She is also on the list of richest people in the world. Besides Jalsha, she owns a house in Mumbai's Skylark Tower. Aishwarya also works in collaboration with international services. Aishwarya Rai earned even more from films than her male co-stars throughout her career, which was unusual in Indian movie theaters then.

9. Anushka Sharma – 8cr to 12cr per film

Anushka Sharma is among the highest paid female artists in Bollywood, although she enjoys various recognitions. In 2008, she made her acting debut in the film “Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi”. In line with this, she got countless offers from her supervisors. In addition to cinema, she has other sources of income. She is a brand ambassador for several companies.

8. Vidya Balan – 8cr to 14cr per film

She comes from a family with a strong history in the arts. Vidya's early career was marked by her interest in acting, and she began her work with small tasks in television commercials and videos. She was recognized for her role in the 2005 film “Parineeta”, which earned her many honors and many honor elections.

Throughout her career, Vidya has been recognized with numerous honors, a National Film Award and seven Filmfare Awards.

7. Shraddha Kapoor – 7cr to 15cr per film

Kapoor's development includes her role as Arohi Keshav Shirke in the charming 2013 song “Aashiqui 2” which garnered her many honors including the Filmfare Award for Best Actress. Apart from acting, Shraddha Kapoor is an experienced singer who has sung many tunes for her films.

6. Kareena Kapoor Khan-8cr to 18cr per film

Kareena Kapoor Khan is just one of the richest Bollywood stars in India. In 2000, she made her Bollywood debut with the film “Refugee”. However, it was her role as Pooja in the famous film 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham' that catapulted her into the limelight. She has appeared in a variety of business films to great success.

5. Alia Bhatt – 10cr to 20cr per film

She comes from a Bollywood family: her father is filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and her mother is star Soni Razdan. She has an elder brother Shaheen and 2 half-siblings Pooja and Rahul Bhatt. Alia made her acting debut as a young musician in her father's film “Sangharsh” in 1999. Her first leading role remained in the film “Student of the Year” in 2012. She received major honors and countless accolades, including a National Film Award and 6 Filmfare Awards, for his performances in films like 'Highway' Udta Punjab', 'Raazi', 'Gully Boy' and 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'.

4. Katrina Kaif – 15cr to 25cr per film

Katrina Kaif started her work as a designer and is currently one of the highest paid stars in Bollywood. She was born in Hong Kong and later moved to London. Very early in her Bollywood journey, she had a bumpy ride in understanding and speaking Hindi, however, at some point, she took care of becoming a popular star and professional dancer in the Bollywood industry.

3. Priyanka Chopra Jonas – 15cr to 25cr per film

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is one of the highest paid Bollywood stars in India. Besides her typical looks and actual acting, she is average. She had worked in Bollywood for a long time. This Bollywood star has worked very hard to achieve the life she currently leads. She is currently renowned and well-known in many Hollywood circles.

2. Kangana Ranaut – 15cr to 27cr per film

Kangana Ranaut is recognized for her role as Rani Mehra in the film 'Queen' which was hailed as an epic and encouraged female personalities in Bollywood. She hails from Bhambla, Himachal Pradesh, and comes from a Rajput family. His father is a businessman and his mother is a teacher. She is all set to venture into national politics and contest for the Mandi Lok Sabha seat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections on a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket.

1. Deepika Padukone – 15cr to 30cr per film

According to IMDb, Deepika Padukone currently holds the title of India's highest-paid star. Her journey in Bollywood also began with the film 'Om Shanti Om' in 2007 and since then, she has become one of the most sought after stars in the industry. Above all, for her role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Padmaavat', she received a prize of Rs. 13 crores surpassing her male co-stars who were paid Rs. 10 million. This groundbreaking success made her the very first Indian star to reach such a milestone. Today, its rate per film ranges from Rs. 15 to 30 million dollars.

Conclusion

Finally, the list of richest and richest Bollywood actresses in India highlights the significant success as well as financial gains achieved by the leading ladies of the Indian film industry. This article highlights the economic expertise as well as entrepreneurial spirit of India's leading starlets, demonstrating their ability to leverage their fame in a wide range of fields as well as their business success in an extremely affordable sector.