Entertainment
This 90s Actress, Known As Madhuri Dixit's Lookalike, Left Bollywood After Marriage
Farheen Khan is married to former cricketer Manoj Prabhakar.
Farheen Khan went on to star in 17 films in her career, including Aag Ka Toofan, Fauj, Halli Meshtru, Dil Ke Baazi and Nazar Ke Samne.
The Bollywood era of the 90s is considered a golden period for Hindi cinema, a time when artists like Madhuri Dixit, Akshay Kumar and the Khans, among others, were starting out and making their mark. One such name was an actress known as Farheen Khan, who starred in huge hits but left the industry at the peak of her career.
Farheen Khan was a big name in 90s Bollywood, who was commonly compared to Madhuri Dixit for her looks. The former actress made her debut with the film Jaan Tere Naam in 1992. Directed by Deepak Balraj Vij, the film starred Ronit Roy and Farheen Khan, both in their debut as leads.
During her early days, the media started comparing her to Madhuri Dixit, one of the biggest names of the time, due to her striking resemblance to actress Devdas. The media gave her the nickname Madhuri Dixit No. 2.
Farheen entered South Indian cinema with the Kannada film Halli Meshtru, released in 1992. She was credited as Bindiya for her role. It was directed by Mohan-Manju and also starred Ravichandran and Tara.
Farheen Khan went on to star in 17 films in her career, including Aag Ka Toofan, Fauj, Halli Meshtru, Dil Ke Baazi and Nazar Ke Samne. However, at the peak of her career, she decided to quit acting altogether to focus on her personal life. She began a relationship with cricketer Manoj Prabhakar and married him soon after.
In an earlier interview, Farheen revealed that she met the former cricketer at a gym in 1993. She regularly visited the gym while Manoj was there for treatment, according to reports. At that time, Manoj Prabhakar was a married man with a son but was facing relationship problems.
According to more reports, Farheen now lives in Delhi with her husband Manoj and their two children Raahil and Manavansh. His son-in-law, Rohan also lives with them with his wife and child.
