Indian films are more than Bollywood, says Prithviraj

Welcome to Global Breakouts, Deadline's biweekly installment in which we spotlight TV shows and movies that are making waves in their local territories. The industry is more globalized than it has ever been, but breakout successes are constantly emerging in certain parts of the world and it can be difficult to keep up with them. So we'll do the heavy lifting for you.

For this edition, we're looking to India – but no, not Bollywood. India's regional film industries are thriving, particularly those in the south of the country. The choice of the day, Goat's life (Aadujeevitham), is currently the third highest-grossing Malayalam-language film of all time and one of the highest-grossing Indian films of the year. A realistic survival drama, Goat's life was banned in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and Oman due to its visceral depiction of the immigrant experience.

Name: Goat's Life (Aadujeevitham)

Country: India

Producer: Visual Romance Picture Makers, Jet Media Productions, Alta Global Media

International sales: Visual Romance Image Makers

For fans of: Life of Pi

For millions of people around the world, leaving their home country is the only way they can envision a better life for themselves and their families. In the southern Indian state of Kerala, the target destination is most often the Gulf countries of the Middle East. According to a 2014 survey, around 90% of Kerala's diaspora resides in the Middle East, which is the setting of director Blessy's survival epic. Goat's life (Aadujeevitham). Based on the book of the same name by Benyamin, Goat's life is the true story of migrant Najeeb Muhammed, who goes to work in Saudi Arabia but, following a series of unfortunate circumstances, finds himself stuck in the country as a goatherd, with no prospect of returning home. For three hours, Najeeb experiences years of suffering and almost loses his sense of self.

Goat's life director Blessy Ipe Thomas (better known as Blessy) is best known internationally for 100 years of Chrysostom, which still holds the Guinness World Record for the longest documentary ever made. Blessy registered on Goat's life well over ten years ago after reading the original novel two years prior. At the time, he was one of the most in-demand directors in Malayalam language cinema – widely spoken in Kerala – having won national awards for his film. Thanmathrawhich described the heartbreaking effects of Alzheimer's disease on a simple government employee and his family. Goat's life became his dream project and he set aside all other offers to focus on developing the film.

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran was 25 when Blessy first approached him to star in the project. Prithviraj is now 41 years old and the film's release is the culmination of a long and tiring journey for him and Blessy. “Even in 2009, when he came to me, Blessy’s vision for the film was quite big,” Prithviraj told Deadline. “The story is very much about loneliness and is an in-depth study of one man's character, but Blessy saw it as something like [Ang Lee’s quadruple Oscar winner] Life of Piwhere the story goes from one big event to another.

“It was even before [Telugu epic] Bahubali: The beginning, and the term ‘pan-Indian’ didn’t even exist,” recalls Prithviraj. “In the Malayalam industry, we didn't know how to make something on this scale and it took us almost 10 years before we finally started shooting in 2018.”

The rewards have been reaped, with Goat's life grossing around $20 million at the box office so far, double its budget, which Prithviraj said was very high for a Malayalam film.

Opening the frontiers of cinema

During these early years, the Indian film industry faced the advent of streaming and the opening of opportunities for regional and international collaboration. Blessy found French-Haitian producer Jimmy Jean Louis (who also starred in the film) and Steven Adams (who produced the Netflix film) as co-producers. Rodney King among others). “As cinema becomes more cosmopolitan and the viewing audience becomes more identity-neutral, there will be more migrations across the world,” says Prithviraj, recalling a recent meeting with Money theft director Alex Rodrigo. “Filmmakers around the world are now starting to think that stories need to be told from different parts of the world. »

Goat's life – which adapts only about forty pages from the original novel – is stylistic in many of its methods. Only about 25% of the film features any sort of spoken dialogue. The gaps are filled with purposeful cinematography and a sweeping score by Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman (Slumdog Millionaire). In places where the characters speak to the protagonist Najeeb in Arabic, Blessy decided not to add subtitles in order to reflect the confusion Najeeb himself was feeling at that moment.

In order to authentically depict the complete transformation that Najeeb has undergone over the years, Prithviraj had to oscillate between extreme weights, undertaking a Christian Bale-style transformation that saw his body weight rise to 98kg before losing through the almost a third of that weight. . “I always joke that the fattest and thinnest me ever are in the same movie,” says Prithviraj.

What the production team didn't plan for was the pandemic, which hit hard in the middle of Prithviraj's leanest phase and forced them to regroup a year and a half later. As it was unhealthy for him to maintain such a dangerously low body weight for such a long time, the delay meant that Prithviraj had to lose weight twice. Additionally, because one of the transformation scenes was filmed nude, the crew had to fight with the Central Board of Film Certification to maintain a U/A certificate instead of an A, which would have significantly restricted viewing .

Fortunately, public reactions made the process worth it. “There is a scene where you see Najeeb after three years, and there is no explanation of what he went through during that time, except for a photo of his emaciated body,” says Prithviraj. “Some people told me they hadn’t cried until then, but they cried at that moment.”

Coming across “Dune 2”

“Dune: Part Two”. Image: Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

Much of the film was shot in the desert, where, curiously, Goat's life the team crossed paths with Denis Villenueve's crew Dunes 2, who were looking for locations in Wadi Rum in Jordan. “We didn’t push too hard, but of course we knew who they were,” Prithviraj laughs.

The levity quickly disappears when he recounts the difficulty of dissociating himself from a character he carried with him for more than a decade. “I'd just be facing the desert with just sheep and camels in front of me, and Blessy would say 'action!' and for the two or three seconds before it started, I was thinking, “Oh my God, imagine being alone here with no hope of ever coming back, and no one around you. »

“Continually associating myself with this imagined reality was very exhausting, but ultimately I had to go home. To imagine that Najeeb survived here for so long without hope is incredible.

The real Najeeb on whom the book and film were based was invited to an early screening of the film. After watching the first images, he kept repeating: “Everything comes back to me, everything comes rushing back to me.” »

Now that the film has finally hit the screens, Prithviraj feels like an era has ended. “When I said yes to this film, I was not married, I was obviously not a father, I was neither a director, nor a producer, nor a distributor. [on other projects], and I am all these things today,” he says wistfully. “The one constant in my life has been that I have always been engaged in the making of this film, and that has been a privilege.”

Moving forward, he took up projects in the Indian film industry, with upcoming films in Hindi and Telugu. When asked if he would like to make a Hollywood film in the future, he frowns. “The view of the West is no longer ambitious,” he says. “The aspiration is rather to make cinema that connects with more people around the world, and that could be a Parasite, Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon Or No man's land... And we are aware that the West is also watching us now.”

As Indian cinema beyond Bollywood makes a global impression, artists like Prithviraj certainly have things to look forward to. The wait was worth it.