Entertainment
Hollywood hijacked: the AI takeover of Tinseltown films to deceive Americans
If you are a fan who counts down the days until the next movie releases of your favorite characters, you may also be a big fan of movie trailers. So you might be very angry if you think you've stumbled upon a secret trailer on YouTube that looks like the real thing, only to find out that artificial intelligence has fooled you.
Although people have been creating fake movie trailers and releasing them on platforms like YouTube for some time, readily available artificial intelligence applications make the process much easier. A recent fake AI movie trailer for the James Bond film franchise » this appeared to show Henry Cavill as the new Bond character became very popular, generating almost 4 million views in two weeks.
However, the trailer was a fake from KH Studio. Judging by the comments on YouTube, its quality was more than enough to fool many viewers who thought they were watching the real thing. Because it generated so many views, other creators will definitely look to do something similar.
CLICK TO GET KURTS CYBERGUY'S FREE NEWSLETTER WITH SECURITY ALERTS, QUICK VIDEO TIPS, TECH ADVICE AND EASY TUTORIALS TO MAKE YOU SMARTER
Why fake AI movie trailers are scaring Hollywood
AI technology has played a key role in recent labor talks in Hollywood between the studios and the actors' and writers' unions. Union members wanted guarantees on how studios would use AI that would protect their jobs and creative rights.
Fake movie trailers highlight some of Hollywood creatives' biggest fears. They worry that filmmakers could upload existing material into AI software, allowing the AI to generate new material without the need for writers or actors. Perhaps AI software could even reboot original TV shows and movies from decades ago with footage of the actors as they were in their youth.
Those generating fake AI movie trailers currently do not have the financial resources or computing power of a movie studio. Yet they're already making some people believe the trailers are real. Without safeguards, these studios could potentially use their significant resources in the near future to generate AI content that is simply indistinguishable from the real thing.
MORE: AI'S IMPACT ON HOLLYWOOD AMID BARBENHEIMER'S EPIC FRENZY
The proliferation of fake movie trailers on YouTube
You don't need to search online for tips and step-by-step instructions for creating fake movie trailers. These instructions include information on imitating audio, graphics, and video to make the trailer look realistic. They can even help you create a fictitious description to accompany the YouTube upload.
Those who create these trailers are often just looking for ways to show off their creativity while generating lots of views for potential monetization.
A well-known creator for these types of films is Abandoned Movies on YouTube. This creator uses a combination of AI and Photoshop to generate fake trailers for modern TV shows and movies featuring camera technology from the 1950s and 1960s.
Another YouTube Creator, Curious Refugeuses AI to generate movie trailers as if they were filmed in the style of American filmmaker Wes Anderson.
MORE: TRUE OR FALSE? AI PRODUCT REVIEWS MAKE IT IMPOSSIBLE TO KNOW THE DIFFERENCE
Protecting creativity and authenticity
As AI advances, the entertainment industry must work closely with technology companies to establish strong protection measures. This may involve developing watermarking techniques, improving trailer authentication processes, and ensuring AI-generated content is clearly labeled. Preserving the integrity of the cinematic experience will be crucial in this rapidly evolving landscape.
MORE: ARE AI DEEPFAKES THE END OF ACT AS WE KNOW IT?
Kurt's Key Takeaways
No one likes being fooled, especially Hollywood stars. Whether you appreciate the creativity found in AI-generated fake movie trailers or agree with users on YouTube Reddit forum who absolutely hate them, they're not going away anytime soon. As Hollywood worries about how AI may affect the entertainment industry, these fake AI movie trailers will surely receive increased attention as they become more prevalent and appear more realistic .
Do you think fake AI movie trailers are fan fiction? Or are such trailers a violation of the rights of the creator of the original works? Let us know by writing to us at Cyberguy.com/Contact.
For more of my tech tips and security alerts, subscribe to my free CyberGuy Report newsletter by visiting Cyberguy.com/Newsletter.
Ask Kurt a question or tell us what stories you'd like us to cover.
Answers to the most asked CyberGuy questions:
Copyright 2024 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.foxnews.com/tech/hollywood-hijacked-the-ai-takeover-of-tinseltowns-films-to-fake-out-americans
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The accounting firm Trump hired for his media companies' IPOs was caught copying and pasting previous audits and is now banned forever.
- Hollywood hijacked: the AI takeover of Tinseltown films to deceive Americans
- Women's lacrosse will host the first two rounds of the NCAA tournament
- Film and TV stars flaunt their fashions at annual event
- Somalia: Death of 23 civilians in Turkish military drone strikes could trigger new war crimes investigation
- Al Haouz Governorate suffers more than half of the economic damage from the 2023 earthquake
- Heavy metal music has its place in Indonesia
- Indian films are more than Bollywood, says Prithviraj
- Tattoo aftercare tips from a dermatologist
- The leader of LockBit was unmasked and sanctioned
- C Raja Mohan writes: Xi Jinping's visit, a challenge divided between Europe and India
- Russia arrests US soldier for alleged misconduct