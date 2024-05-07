The images of “MaXXXine” experience the horrors of Hollywood





the final installment of Ti West's X-rated trilogy, explores the dark side of Hollywood's glamorous façade. The film follows Mia Goth's character, Maxine, as she navigates her way to new fame and sinister forces in 1985 Hollywood.

It will be a summer full of horror. When it comes to franchise returns, one of the most anticipated films has to be You are from the West MaXXXine. The third film entry from the beloved genre director X the trilogy hits theaters in July and, since the debut of the first trailer last month, the marketing of the Mia Gothic-the nightmare led by the group is in full swing. Now new images for MaXXXine depict the horrible reality of Hollywood.

Provided exclusively by Weekly Entertainmentthe last four images see Goth's Maxine deal with her newfound fame. With the backdrop of Hollywood shining behind her, this includes Maxine walking through a studio on her way to an audition, the rising actress with Elizabeth Debicki filmmaker Elizabeth Benderand Maxine in the makeup chair having a face modeled similar to the one that made '80s horror slashers famous. There are some clever callbacks for both X And pearl, the “X-Factor” sign being a major theme throughout the trilogy. The lineup of lookalike actresses is a modern update of Pearl's ill-fated dance audition scene. As far as pure horror goes, the last image in this batch has Kevin Bacon's Private Detective Is Covered in Blood and Seems to Have Seen a Ghost. The actor is no stranger to horror as Bacon previously starred in Tremors and the original Friday 13. The latter launched the slasher-caze of the 80s. Bacon was murdered by Jason Voorhees' vengeful mother.



The dark side of Hollywood While teasing the film's story to EW, West dove headfirst into MaXXXinethe iconic backdrop of. “What people think making movies is like – or what people think Hollywood is like versus what it really is – is a lot of what happens in the film. I guess “seeing behind the curtain” is a thematic element. » This has been the common thread of the entire trilogy. X it was about comparing the way grindhouse films of the 70s were made to the rising adult film industry, while pearl it was a golden age Wizard of Oz brilliant nightmare that stabbed the “American dream” into blood-soaked pulp. XHorrific killing spree appears to continue MaXXXine. “Some people, in a very horrible way, don’t make it to the end. If you expect this to be part of it X movie and people will be killed, yeah, I'll hold all these things.” West went on to say before teasing, “But it's going to zigzag instead of zag in a lot of places that people don't expect. It's a very decadent world that she lives in, and it's a world very aggressive in which she lives, but the threat appears in an unexpected way. The story picks up with Maxine in 1985 in Hollywood where she finally gets her big break with Bender.. The latter made the success of the independent horror film The Puritan and now its sequel is a major studio project. This leads Bender to cast Maxine, who has made a name for herself in the porn industry, as his star. However, Bacon's private detective was hired to find Maxine, putting a damper on her rise to fame. To make matters even worse, the real serial killer known as “The Night Stalker” is terrorizing Hollywood.

When is “MaXXXine” coming out? MaXXXine arrives in theaters on July 5, 2024. With Goth, Bacon and Debicki, the horror film stars Lily Collins, Bobby Cannavale, Michelle Monaghan, Halsey and Giancarlo Esposito. West described the film as “large sprawling ensemble film from Los Angeles” and this will most likely be the end of the Maxine era of the franchise. Still, there may be more stories to tell in this ever-expanding hard-R horror universe. MaXXXine The third film in Ti West's X trilogy, starring Mia Goth. Release date July 5, 2024 Director You west

