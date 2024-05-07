Rushed overseas expansions hurt Korea's entertainment sector

Ariana Grande (left) and Justin Bieber, Ithaca popstars acquired by HYBE (file photo, courtesy of Reuters via Yonhap and social media)

South Korea's entertainment and content industries have suffered from rushed expansion with billions of dollars of investment in the global market through acquisitions of foreign companies, thereby losing money from these entities.

HYBE Co., the label behind global K-pop sensation BTS, and CJ ENM Co., the entertainment powerhouse behind the Oscar-winning film Parasite, have been hit by mounting losses at their overseas units . Web giants Naver Corp. and Kakao Corp. have also been affected by the growing deficits of webtoon and web novel companies in other countries.

Such failures result from a lack of in-depth industry analysis and human resource integration, as well as excessive buyout costs, industry sources said.

Entertainment companies and content providers typically face post-merger integration (PMI) challenges due to cultural differences between the companies. Buyers often forgo creating synergies with their own companies because current managers of acquired companies oppose the strategies. Buyers spend a lot of money buying other companies for their artists, but these key human resources leave them after the acquisitions.

Compared with major Korean manufacturers, content companies still need to develop their overseas PMI experience and know-how, said a source in the investment banking industry in Seoul. They may have overlooked the nature of the industry whose main strength lies in human and cultural differences.

South Korean entertainment and content companies spent billions of dollars to acquire foreign companies between 2020 and the first half of 2022, taking advantage of low interest rates, in a bid to expand overseas operations .

But few of them reported profiting from these transactions.

INCREASING LOSSES

HYBE in 2021 shocked the global music industry by acquiring Ithaca Holdings from pop stars Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande for around $1 billion. Ithaca founder Scooter Braun was committed to helping HYBE artists break into the U.S. market when he sold the label to the South Korean music giant.

HYBE had been optimistic that Ithaca would generate profits of 60 billion won ($44.1 million) annually once offline concerts resume as COVID-19 becomes an endemic disease. The label had also pinned its hopes on the Brauns Networks, the largest American music industry in the world, by betting a large sum of money.

Ithaca is now HYBE's biggest risk, due to increasing losses. The American brand recorded a net loss of 142.4 billion won last year, more than double the 2022 deficit of 70.1 billion won.

His cash cow, Bieber, has suspended touring due to health concerns, while major artists, including Grande, have shown signs of leaving due to conflicts with their managers. Braun, the current CEO of HYBE America Inc., acquired a hip-hop label run by his friend for 266.9 billion won, although it generated an operating profit of only 500 million won, thus increasing Ithaca's losses.

Min Hee-jin, the head of ADOR, the HYBE label behind the globally popular girl group NewJeans, has openly criticized the K-pop giants' takeover of Ithaca.

She paid a whopping 1 trillion won to buy out a loss-making company, said Min, who is in conflict with HYBE.

HOLLYWOODIAN STUDIOS

Two of Hollywood's major studios were acquired by South Korean companies in 2021. CJ ENM purchased Endeavor Content Parent LLC. of Golden Globe and Oscar-winning films, including La Land for $775.3 million, while Contenttree JoongAng Corp. has acquired Wiip, the producer behind HBOsMare of Easttown.

LaLaLand (archive photo)

South Korean companies aimed to add global sales networks and competitiveness to K-content such as movies and dramas.

But their dreams were dashed when the actors and writers went on strike once these acquisition deals were made. Industrial action increased fixed costs but reduced exploitation rates.

CJ ENM and Contenttree failed to standardize the management of these American units because they did not take action for fear of provoking Hollywood artists with high self-esteem.

Fifth Season, formerly Endeavor Content, posted a loss of 117.9 billion won last year.

WEBTOON, WEB NOVEL

Naver bought Toronto-based Wattpad Corp., the world's largest web novel platform, in 2021 for $600 million. This prompted rival Kakao to acquire Tapas Media Inc. and Radish Fiction Inc., web and mobile novel platforms in North America, for 780.9 billion won.

South Korea's two major online giants have spent a lot of money to become the world's leading player in the digital comic and novel market, even as sales and operating profits from these content platforms have remained well below cash values.

These acquisitions without thorough due diligence have put pressure on the online giants with losses from these units.

Radish and Tapas recorded a combined loss of 425.2 billion won last year, far more than the 20 billion won deficit when it acquired Kakao in 2021. Wattpad reported a loss of 9.8 billion won in 2023, compared to a profit of 3.1 billion won before the Naver takeover. on.

South Korean companies should still look to expand globally as such losses are inevitable in the beginning, some industry sources said.

Mistakes at the early stage are inevitable, so they should keep knocking on the door of the global market rather than being too intimidated, an investment banking industry official said.

There was a success story. Netmarble Corp., a games developer, bought SpinX Games, the world's third-largest publisher of social casino games, for $2.2 billion in 2021, betting on the global online gaming market in a bid to diversify its business.

SpinX Games posted a profit last year.

Write to Jun-Ho Cha and Ji-Eun Ha at [email protected]

Jongwoo Cheon edited his article.