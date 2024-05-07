Peoria Area Students Celebrate Music Daily at Peoria County Courthouse Plaza





Richwoods sophomore Emerson Sherman performs on trumpet with the high school jazz band during the 38th Gerald M. Brookhart Arts in Education Series Spring Celebration, Wednesday, April 30, 2024, at the courthouse of Peoria County in downtown Peoria. The annual event, featuring musical performances from dozens of Peoria area schools, kicked off April 22 at the Riverfront Museum and continues from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every day of the week until May 15 at the courthouse. MATT DAYHOFF/JOURNAL STAR Young people from Hollis Grade School sing during the 38th annual Gerald M. Brookhart Arts in Education Series Spring Celebration, Wednesday, May 1, 2024, at the Peoria County Courthouse in downtown Peoria. MATT DAYHOFF/JOURNAL STAR Eureka students perform under a canopy of leaves during the 38th Annual Gerald M. Brookhart Arts in Education Series Spring Celebration, Wednesday, May 1, 2024, at the Peoria County Courthouse in Downtown from Peoria. MATT DAYHOFF/JOURNAL STAR Hollis Grade School students catch some rays on the lawn before their performance at the 38th Annual Gerald M. Brookhart Arts in Education Series Spring Celebration, Wednesday, May 1, 2024, at the Peoria County Courthouse , in downtown Peoria. MATT DAYHOFF/JOURNAL STAR Members of the Eureka High School jazz ensemble harmonize during their performance at the 38th Annual Gerald M. Brookhart Arts in Education Series Spring Celebration, Wednesday, April 30, 2024, at the Courthouse in Peoria County, in downtown Peoria. MATT DAYHOFF/JOURNAL STAR “Abraham Blue” monitors the Monroe School singers during their performance at the 38th Annual Gerald M. Brookhart Arts in Education Series Spring Celebration, Wednesday, April 24, 2024, at the Peoria County Courthouse, W.D. downtown Peoria. MATT DAYHOFF/JOURNAL STAR Richwoods High School band director Christopher Render leads the jazz band with some enthusiasm during the 38th Gerald M. Brookhart Arts in Education Series Spring Celebration, Wednesday, April 30, 2024, at the county courthouse of Peoria in downtown Peoria. MATT DAYHOFF/JOURNAL STAR Richwoods junior Aiden Post performs a saxophone solo with the high school jazz band during Gerald M. Brookhart's annual Arts in Education Spring Celebration, Wednesday, April 30, 2024, at the county courthouse of Peoria in downtown Peoria. MATT DAYHOFF/JOURNAL STAR St. Mark Catholic School students applaud their fellow artists during the 38th Annual Gerald M. Brookhart Arts in Education Series Spring Celebration, Wednesday, May 1, 2024, at the Peoria County Courthouse, Center -city of Peoria. MATT DAYHOFF/JOURNAL STAR A crowd watches some young singers from Hollis Grade School perform during the 38th annual Gerald M. Brookhart Arts in Education Series Spring Celebration, Wednesday, May 1, 2024, at the Peoria County Courthouse in downtown from Peoria. MATT DAYHOFF/JOURNAL STAR Proud family members enjoy watching a large group of Hollis students sing during the 38th Annual Gerald M. Brookhart Arts in Education Series Spring Celebration, Wednesday, May 1, 2024, at the Peoria County Courthouse, in downtown Peoria. MATT DAYHOFF/JOURNAL STAR Artists from the Monroe School Band Brass Section performed at the 38th Annual Gerald M. Brookhart Arts in Education Series Spring Celebration, Wednesday, April 24, 2024, at the Peoria County Courthouse, in downtown Peoria. MATT DAYHOFF/JOURNAL STAR Hungry lunches eat from several food trucks lined up on Adams Street during the 38th Annual Gerald M. Brookhart Arts in Education Series Spring Celebration, Wednesday, April 24, 2024, at the Peoria County Courthouse in Center- city ​​of Peoria. MATT DAYHOFF/JOURNAL STAR A small crowd from St. Mark Catholic School fills the Soldiers and Sailors Monument to watch a performance during the 38th annual Gerald M. Brookhart Arts in Education Series Spring Celebration, Wednesday, May 1, 2024, at the Palace Peoria County Courthouse in downtown Peoria. MATT DAYHOFF/JOURNAL STAR Sunlight shines on Richwoods senior Kirsten Polk's trombone as she performs with the high school jazz band during the 38th Gerald M. Brookhart Arts in Education Series Spring Celebration on Wednesday April 30, 2024, at the Peoria County Courthouse in downtown Peoria. MATT DAYHOFF/JOURNAL STAR Singers from Putnam County performed on the steps of the Peoria County Courthouse Square during the 38th Annual Gerald M. Brookhart Arts in Education Series Spring Celebration, Wednesday, April 24, 2024, in Central -city of Peoria. MATT DAYHOFF/JOURNAL STAR Spectators watch from the shadows during a choral performance during the 38th Annual Gerald M. Brookhart Arts in Education Series Spring Celebration, Wednesday, April 30, 2024, at the Peoria County Courthouse in Center- city ​​of Peoria. MATT DAYHOFF/JOURNAL STAR A quartet of young members of the St. Mark Catholic School choir performs during the 38th Annual Gerald M. Brookhart Arts in Education Series Spring Celebration, Wednesday, May 1, 2024, at the Peoria County Courthouse , in downtown Peoria. MATT DAYHOFF/JOURNAL STAR Young artists from Hollis Grade School await their performance during the 38th Annual Gerald M. Brookhart Arts in Education Series Spring Celebration, Wednesday, May 1, 2024, at the Peoria County Courthouse in Downtown from Peoria. MATT DAYHOFF/JOURNAL STAR Olive Kelly, left, and Maria Ruan, fourth graders at St. Mark's Catholic School, take a break from the sun in the shade of the Soldiers and Sailors Monument during the Arts Series' 38th Spring Celebration in Education by Gerald M. Brookhart, Wednesday, May 1. 2024 at the Peoria County Courthouse Plaza in downtown Peoria. MATT DAYHOFF/JOURNAL STAR

