Bollywood Roundup: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Aditi Rao Hydari and more…

Ranveer's wedding photos 'deleted' with Deepika? Fans say “shadi ki album jalaa di”

Mumbai – Fans of Ranveer Singh On Tuesday, they were left disappointed after noticing the superstar had “deleted” wedding photos with Deepika Padukone from his Instagram account.

However, there is no confirmation whether the 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' actor deleted the photos or archived them. Ranveer, who has 47.3 million followers on the photo-sharing app, has 133 posts.

The first post dates from January 24, 2023 and is a Reel video shot for a sportswear brand. The last post to appear on his account was an advertisement with actress Alia Bhatt, posted on April 26. However, his account still contains a few photographs of the couple.

Bollywood power couple Ranveer and Deepika, who tied the knot in November 2018, in traditional Konkani and Sindhi ceremonies in Italy, had shared love-filled wedding photos on their respective handles. For the unversed, a few years ago, Deepika had also archived the wedding photos on her Instagram account.

Meanwhile, some fans took to the comments section of Ranveer's latest post and said:

Another user said: “Who came to see the deleted wedding photo? »

The couple is currently expecting their first baby together.

On the professional front, Ranveer has next in the pipeline is the action drama 'Singham Again' directed by Rohit Shetty.

Aditi Rao Hydari returns to 'Padmaavat' and says she will never say no to 'Mehrunisa cameo'

By Sanya Pandey

New Delhi- Aditi Rao Hydariwho was recently seen as Bibbojaan in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's debut web series 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar', recalled her role as Mehrunisa in the author's 2018 historical drama 'Padmaavat', expressing gratitude for having lived a “full life”.

The gorgeous diva said she would never turn down a 'Mehrunisa' like appearance if she ever comes along.

While speaking to IANS, Aditi fondly recalled her bond with Bhansali, saying her relationship with Sanjay came from the heart.

“I’m very protective of him. I think it's very valuable and should just be protected. To me, that’s a huge blessing and blessing from him. When he called me for Mehrunisa, he told me that out of the four, it is the smallest part, but trust me, it will be beautiful. I love him so much, his cinema, his mind and his heart. I said you don't have to say any of this, sir, I'm here. It was also sometimes back, I was a bit more 'kacha', so I was just grateful to be a part of his vision,” Aditi, who was part of the Deepika Padukone starrer 'Padmaavat' told IANS .

Aditi explained that she always wanted to do Sanjay Leela Bhansali's song and dance and wanted to spend more time with him on the set.

“I wanted to play a full-fledged heroine role with him. But the magic is that you know Mehrunisa was also “complete”. The 20-25 minute role was a complete role. She sat in people's hearts and the kind of love Mehrunisa received was amazing. And that's the magic of a great director. With Bibbojaan and 'Heeramandi', I felt like I was spending more time with a person I respect and love. I have to live a full life. I just got to be around a genius and absorb myself. And you know, one, two or three times is not enough with directors like Sanjay. It’s addictive, you want to keep working with him,” she shared.

When asked about a specific role she wants in Bhansali's project, Aditi said, “Whatever role he calls me for, I know it will be something special. I believe he will do something special with me. I think the role should touch your heart. You can do it in 20 minutes, two hours or eight hours. So it depends on what is created.

“Obviously the child in me wants to be the protagonist in a film because he can live this life longer and be with the director. And obviously, that’s my priority. So if a cameo like 'Mehrunisa' comes up, I will never say no,” said Aditi, who last featured in the Tamil romantic drama “Hey! Sinamika’.

Aditi concluded by saying, “I feel like foreign actors like Jennifer Lawrence, Natalie Portman and Brad Pitt – with the big directors, they go on and do these cameos, and they leave their mark. So why should we be afraid. I don't think people think as much today. I think they grow and change. But of course, the heroine, the protagonist, the complete picture, but if a role like this comes along, I'm up for it.

'Heeramandi' also features Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal and Sanjeeda Shaikh.

The series is broadcast on Netflix.

Nia Sharma Has 'Distinct Problems in Life': Her Photos Show Why

Mumbai – Actress Nia Sharmawho is currently shooting for her upcoming show 'Suhaagan Chudail', revealed her 'separate' problem of looking flat while taking pictures.

Nia took to her Instagram Stories and shared glimpses from the shoot, including photos and videos.

The actress first shared a photo featuring “the team behind the promo.”

Following this, she shared a video showing her from behind as the camera captured her standing on the road in costume.

The actress then shared another video of herself posing for the camera and could be heard asking, “Do I look flat?”

Nia shared the video with the caption: “I've had some distinct problems in life (sic).”

In the latest picture, she was seen flaunting her long black painted nails.

The 33-year-old actress, who started her acting journey with 'Kaali – Ek Agnipariksha' in 2010, will play a negative character in 'Suhaagan Chudail', portrayed as someone who kills married men and comes to power through to their disappearance. .

Details of the show are still under wraps. However, the cast includes names like Zayn Ibad Khan, Sachin Khurana, Subhalaxmi Das and Araddhana Sharma among others.

Ananya Panday is back on the set of 'Call Me Bae': 'I can't wait to show it to you guys'

Mumbai– Ananya Blacksmith on Tuesday, shared a sneak peek at her upcoming project, “Call Me Bae,” as she returns to film the upcoming streaming series.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Ananya shared a glimpse of her van with 'BAE' written on it.

The actress shared the photo with the caption: “Look who's back… Can't wait to show you guys,” followed by a red heart emoji.

The show follows the story of a billionaire fashionista, Bae (played by Ananya), who is disowned by her ultra-wealthy family due to a salacious scandal. Left to her own devices for the first time, she overcomes stereotypes, confronts prejudice and explores her true self on this journey.

A Dharmatic Entertainment production with Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Somen Mishra as executive producers, 'Call Me Bae' is directed by Collin D'Cunha.

The series will soon be broadcast on Prime Video.

Meanwhile, Ananya was last seen in the film 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan', directed by Arjun Varain Singh and written by Arjun, Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti.

The film was produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti and Farhan Akhtar under the banners of Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby Films.

She also has “Control” and “The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair” in the pipeline. (IANS)