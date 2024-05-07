Compensation of senior executives in 2023

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren did not mince her words. “CEO pay is out of control,” she posted on April 22, pointing to Warner Bros. CEO David Zaslav. Discovery, whose team has had a rocky journey integrating two companies since the mega-merger that gave birth to the Hollywood conglomerate, faces high levels of compensation. the debt burden and consolidate profits. Zaslav “made $49.7 million last year, +26% over 2022 – despite layoffs, box office blowouts, and a lagging stock price,” Warren wrote on X “Meanwhile, WB workers had to strike for higher wages. »

The latest annual executive pay disclosure season, which is now over, is unlikely to change the minds of critics like Warren. Hollywood CEOs have faced a plethora of challenges in 2023 – from double strikes by writers and actors, cord cutting and a weak advertising market to a battle for streaming profits and discussions over mergers and acquisitions, the remedies often being layoffs, cost reductions and expense reductions. One thing most CEOs in the industry didn't have problems with was their compensation.

Many bosses at entertainment giants have seen pay increases, while others, like Paramount Global CEO Bob Bakish and Netflix's Ted Sarandos, have seen minimal drops. After all, executive compensation is typically dominated by stock and option awards.

Even though these are theoretical gains, that is, theoretical gains that are only realized when certain performance objectives and improvements are achieved, these handsome sums give a bad image, especially in an industry like Hollywood which has been turned upside down over the years. tumult and disruption.

Stock market returns in recent years have also often disappointed investors. “Given the poor performance of stocks, one could argue that they are generally overpaid,” says Hal Vogel, a former Wall Street analyst and CEO of Vogel Capital Management.

The trend is part of all American companies. “Increases in CEO pay persisted into 2023,” data firm Equilar noted in the release of its annual Equilar 100, which compiles compensation disclosures from the largest companies based on revenue across various industries. It calculated an increase in median CEO compensation to $23.7 million, an 11.4% increase from 2022 for the same set of companies.

No Hollywood CEO made it into Equilar's exclusive nine-figure pay club in 2023, but three corporate bosses reached those heights, led by Broadcom's Hock Tan, who earned nearly $162 million. dollars. And Charter CEO Chris Winfrey placed fourth on Equilar's list with his $89.1 million package. Shareholder advisory firm ISS criticized the fact that it provided for “an initial capital allocation” which it described as “excessive”. Endeavor and TKO Group CEO Ari Emanuel, whose compensation was disclosed after the listing deadline, came close to Winfrey's figure.

At many companies, stock awards and stock price gains have helped increase the value of top executives' stock awards. “It’s no secret that stock awards are the biggest driver of CEO compensation,” says Amit Batish, senior director of content at Equilar.

In some cases, Hollywood CEOs have also benefited from pay refocusing decisions. For example, Warner Bros. Discovery has aligned its salaries to focus more on free cash flow and debt reduction. It paid off for its CEO Zaslav, whose package included more than $23 million in stock and $22 million in non-stock incentive compensation. WBD's free cash flow jumped 86% last year to $6.2 billion, partly helped by lower production spending during Hollywood strikes, and boosted Zaslav's salary, whose he scale has repeatedly drawn criticism since its Discovery years.

Cases in point: 2021, when Zaslav Discovery's compensation hit $246 million, led by his team that closed the mega-deal to create Warner Bros. Discovery and a new employment deal designed to keep the veteran in charge for the long term, and 2018, when his $129.4 million salary came from large upfront grants tied to his company's stock performance as part another long-term employment contract.

Last year, ISS said Zaslav's bonus opportunity remained “outsized” despite the updated compensation policy, concluding: “While some positive changes have been made in response to shareholder feedback, some changes appear simply be incremental improvements. »

The company, on the other hand, has long emphasized its strong leadership. For 2023, WBD's executive remuneration filing highlighted that Zaslav was rewarded for his work on topics including the “successful” launch of streamer Max and a “significant” reduction in debt.

At the same time, Bakish's salary decreased by 2 percent, compared to a larger decline in stocks and a decline in various financial metrics. However, Paramount moved to $56 million in free cash flow for 2023 after a $500 million loss in 2022. With Bakish recently ousted as CEO, he's also in line for a big payday. Equilar says its severance package of more than $50 million includes $31 million in cash.

Even those who earned less last year are winning handsomely. Disney's Bob Iger, Netflix's Reed Hastings and Comcast's Michael Cavanagh had the biggest declines among Hollywood power players, but in all cases it was due to unique circumstances. Hastings' pay cut was due to his move from CEO to the new role of executive chairman.

Iger returned to the Mouse House to help resolve the issue, the comparison being to the fiscal year that ended in fall 2019, the most recent previous full fiscal year in which he served as CEO .

And Cavanagh saw increases in most compensation categories in 2023, with the lone exception being his $7 million option grants, up from $21.1 million in 2022 when he was rewarded for his elevation to the post of president.

Overall, Hollywood executive compensation remains high. “Most media CEOs earn well above the median of $23.7 million,” Equilar's Batish pointed out.

“Say on Pay” votes from corporate shareholders have in some cases sent messages of discontent, but they and major business challenges, such as strikes, cost cuts, cord cutting and streaming losses, have not led to sharp reductions in wages in the sector. , at least not until now.

“Tough times also come when you want to have stable leadership at the top,” says Courtney Yu, research director at Equilar. “Having a steady hand during turbulent times can mean these compensation programs are here to stay. While this doesn't bode well against layoffs and strikes, these are tough challenges that companies want experienced leaders to tackle, and sometimes it comes at a cost.

This cost is also evidenced by the pay ratios that companies are required to disclose annually to compare CEO pay to median employee pay. At the WBD, for example, the 2023 ratio was 290 to 1, compared to 227 to 1 in 2022; at Endeavor it was 1,184 to 1 when including Emanuel's TKO salary, or 281 to 1 when focusing on his Endeavor salary. It's no wonder that Emanuel has been one of the leading figures in criticism of Hollywood compensation, especially with his 2021 package worth $308 million.

Despite criticism, companies have long argued that they must offer attractive and competitive compensation to attract and retain top executives.

This will therefore remain a public relations challenge for Hollywood giants facing criticism over high CEO salaries during times of crisis. Not surprisingly, proxy statements listing executive compensation often emphasize that much of CEO compensation is based on performance. Paramount's compensation committee, for example, sets “ambitious, but realistic, financial and operational goals that, if achieved, will lead to a successful return of value for shareholders,” its proxy argued this year.

Few experts predict that CEO compensation in the sector will decline over time. Batish explains: “CEO compensation packages are typically designed around long-term goals, and as long as these media companies meet expectations and performance targets, compensation is unlikely to decline. »

A version of this story first appeared in the May 8 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.