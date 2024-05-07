Bollywood flooded with proModi films

Millions of voters in 93 constituencies cast their ballots on Tuesday in India, where multi-phase general elections will run until June 1, 2024 and where Prime Minister Narendra Modi escalated polarizing speeches into incendiary speeches targeting the Muslim minority.

The Hindu nationalist in power Bharatiya Janata Festival (BJP), led by Modi, is fighting for a rare third term and, curiously, has used soft tools of influence like Bollywood “propaganda” films.

During his decade-long tenure, Modi positioned himself as the champion of a “new India.” He achieved this by adopting strict but controversial policies on nationalist issues such asrevoke autonomyof the disputed Muslim-majority Kashmir valley.

This was an attempt to assert dominance over neighboring rival Pakistan and a concerted attempt toremodelIndia's secular democracy has become a Hindu nationalist country.

“Modis' policies have often been seen as deeply rooted in Hindu nationalism, with critics saying they harbor discriminatory implications against minority communities, particularly Muslims. »

These ideas are important themes in recent releases such as Swatantra Veer Savarkar,Jahangir National University,Section 370,Mai Atal Hoon, all promoting Modi and his policies.

Additionally, there are a plethora of lesser-known films released recently or scheduled for release, such asBengal 1947,RazakarAndAccident or conspiracy: Godhra, all based on ultranationalist, xenophobic or Islamophobic themes.

The majority of these films are eithercarried out or producedby individuals with links to the BJP and in one case, even theRashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh(RSS), the right-wing Hindu paramilitary organization that is the ideological source of the BJP.

The recently released films not only accentuate Modi's right-wing agenda but also denigrate his critics and opponents.

Films like these sparked a strange nationalist fervor,Rajesh Rajamania Chennai-based filmmaker and film critic, saidThe new Arabic.

Rajmani explains that there are two sides to cinema taking a pro-establishment swing at this stage in the country.

One of them is the uncertainty within cinema itself, which is causing confusion among filmmakers about what kind of content resonates with Indian audiences in today's polarized times, he said. -he explains.

The other involves right-wing filmmakers who attempt to exploit polarizing and provocative content to attract viewers.

“While post-independence Bollywood emphasized themes of national unity and interfaith solidarity, the last few years under Modi's leadership have seen a shift, with a move towards ultra-nationalist cinema rather than socially conscious.”

India leads global film production with around 2,000 films per year, far outstripping Hollywood's output.

Bollywood, a thriving industry centered in the western city of Mumbai, has always mixed entertainment and societal messages.

Shohini Ghosh, a prominent film scholar and essayist based in New Delhi, believes that the use of popular cinema as a campaign tool to promote Hindutva (a modern political ideology that advocates Hindu supremacy) promotes hatred towards religious minorities and also contributes significantly to a division. story in the country.

Such narratives risk deepening the country's deep ethnic and religious divisions, Ghosh said.The new Arabic.

Movies have their own visceral appeal. People immerse themselves in this sensorium, she added. So this is the current environment that filmmakers are capitalizing on.

A cinema that divides

Despite the surge of pro-government films released since January 2021, criticized for their blatant propaganda, the content of these films has received little or no monitoring.

Many of the narratives in these films propagate Islamophobic conspiracies, frequently disseminated in right-wing Hindu circles that share ideological alignment with the BJP's political goals. These stories also portray critics of the ruling BJP in a negative light.

The majority of these films have a purely propagandistic vision. They are not artistic at all, said Ira Bhaskar, a former member of India's censor board and retired professor of film studies at the School of Arts and Aesthetics at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in New Delhi .

What's even worse is that these films bank on narratives portraying minorities as enemies, targeting critics of the government while pushing lies and debunked theories about minorities such as Muslims, Bhaskar added.

Movies likeSection 370released in February this year, stands as an open celebration of Modi's controversial decision to revoke Kashmir's autonomy and statehood, portraying him as a decisive leader protecting India from unresolved turmoil.

This depiction reflects a broader pattern evident in works like the biopic about Vinayak Damodar Savarkarthe chief ideologue of India's Hindu supremacist movement, and Jahangir National University, which reportedly denounces the anti-national agenda of a New Delhi-based university, evoking Jawaharlal Nehru University, which right-wingers have regularly targeted in due to its left orientation. student union groups.

Another upcoming film claims to expose the conspiracy surrounding the 2002 Gujarat train burning, a catalyst for one of thethe deadliest anti-Muslim riotsduring the time when Modi was the chief minister of the state.

This cinematic trend, as Bhaskar pointed out, is epitomized by hits likeThe Kashmir files(2022), a film based on the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from the conflict-torn Himalayan valley andHistory of Kerala (2023), a film about Indian women converting to Islam and joining the Islamic State.

These films have visibly amplified hatred in the country. For example, movie theatersfrequently observedMembers of the public expressed their feelings of incitement to violence against Muslims and endorsed their boycott during the screening of these films.

Last year, two Muslim students wereattackafter objecting to a student posting a link toHistory of Keralaon a class WhatsApp group at a government medical college in the Jammu region.

In another incident last year, a persondeceasedand eight others were injured in community clashes sparked by a social media post onHistory of Keralain the state of Maharashtra, in western India.

Modi and many key officials of his party have often been seen publiclyendorsing – approvethese films while right-wing groups have frequently threatened to block the release of films theyconsider Hinduism offensiveand launch calls on social networks to boycott these films.

In February this year, Modi openlyrentedSection 370despite the fact that many film critics call it factually incorrect and one thinly veiled propaganda film favoring the government.

Experts say that apart from state support, the BJP also employs its ground workers topromotesuch films. For example, other perceptible propaganda films likeRazakarAndBengal 1947 seen promoted by people associated with RSS viafree screenings,tax breaksand social media promotions, leading to the creation of more such films.

Even though some of these films are successful, many of them don't, but we are now seeing more of these films because they have government support, even if it is secret, Bhaskar said.

Polarizing discourse

Although most of these films were made by second-tier Bollywood actors and directors, mainstream Bollywood is also based on great patriotic and ultra-nationalist pride. For example, the 2019 blockbusterUri The surgical strikewhich was released ahead of the 2019 general elections and featured Bollywood stars like Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam, was based on India's launch of a surgical strike against Pakistan in 2016 following a deadly attack on Indian armed forces in Jammu and Kashmir that same year.

“Bollywood has always had problematic films, but never have these been so overtly polarizing.

While critics have called the film an implicitattemptto create a collective feeling of revulsion against Pakistan and presented it as persuasive propagandamore than half a dozen other films released in the past five years have depicted Pakistan and Muslims as the enemy.

A big budget recently releasedFighter(2024), which starsA-listerslike Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor, is based on Indian fighter pilots assembled to form a rapid response team aimed at countering a planned militant attack in Kashmir, is the latest of the films accused of hyper-nationalism.

Rajamani feels that the current atmosphere is a good substitute for mediocre films and filmmakers.

For many, right-wing films became a shortcut to instant fame and a place in the industry, he said. Bollywood has always had problematic films, but has never been so overtly polarizing.

For more than a century, Bollywood has been seen as a unifying force in India, a nation marked by religious, caste and political divisions. However, recent films have challenged this perception, sparking debates about the potential consequences of these cinematic narratives for social cohesion in India.

It is the change in discourse and vision of India that bothers me, lamented Bhaskar. I'm not worried about artistic quality or elections being influenced by propaganda films, she added.

Ghosh echoes Bhaskar’s sentiments. I don't think these films would stand the test of time, Ghosh said, adding, “But I feel really bad that in the future, when we look at this phase of cinema, we will all be very disappointed.”

