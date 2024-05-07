How I found support in my grief journey

Editor's note: Runner and writer Emily Halnon's new book, Towards the Gorge: Running, Grief and Resilience and 460 Miles on the Pacific Crest Trailwas released on May 7.





When my mother died, I spent a lot of time trying to forget my grief. Like cramming another stack of bills into the junk drawer, so no one can see the mess inside.

I went to dinner with friends a month after his funeral. I hovered on the outskirts of the evening. Snippets of conversation floated around me, but my brain was clouded with grief. I couldn't make out anything through the mist.

My gaze landed on a framed photo of my friend and her mother, taken in front of a rosebush in Eugene, Oregon, their arms wrapped tightly around each other.

The photo reminded me of the last time my mother visited me in Oregon. She posted updates on Facebook from the three airports between Vermont and Eugene. A photo of an open book on her lap in Salt Lake City, a cup of coffee next to her. Three hours and 17 minutes until I see my girlfriend.

When I picked her up, she walked across the terminal to join me. We spent the weekend running along the Willamette River, visiting covered bridges at the foot of the Cascades, and finding the best baked goods within a 50-mile radius. She ran a half marathon. She was 64 years old. I thought we had decades left together. Still a thousand kilometers to go.

The memories triggered a wave of grief. I walked to the bathroom at my friends' house as quickly as possible, trying to hide why I needed an escape route. My throat tightened. My eyes became glazed with tears.

I slipped into the bathroom, sat on the toilet lid, and shoved a handful of toilet paper into my eyes. A pain gnawed at my heart. I imagined my friend and her mother. I thought of all the years and visits and miles I had lost with my mother. I choked back a sob, aware of the thin door separating me from a room full of laughing people.

It was a familiar gesture. The one I pulled at work, at the climbing gym, in line at the brewery on the north side of town. I tried to hide my grief so others wouldn't have to see it. I bit my lip and pinched my eyes when I felt a wave of tears coming. I pretended I was fine when I wasn't. I have learned to almost never provide an honest answer to the question: How are you?

My mother suffered from a rare uterine cancer for 13 months before she died. I had already been the Sad Girl for too long. I felt how uncomfortable it was for people to be too close to my toughest emotions. And the way society wanted me to grieve in isolation and accelerate my journey toward loss.

I had faced many uncomfortable silences and quick goodbyes when someone wanted to get away from me on their own escape route. I had seen my friendships fade over the past 14 months, and I had seen my colleagues avoid my office when I returned from a trip to Vermont.

A relationship ended when my then-boyfriend wanted nothing to do with my emotional reality.

I just don't think you're positive enough, he said after my mother was diagnosed with an aggressive, late-stage cancer. I had just learned that my mother would probably die within a year. The positivity made it feel like we were on another planet.

When my mother passed away in January 2020, I wanted to do something to celebrate her life and her bold and courageous spirit. She ran her first marathon at age 50. She learned to swim at age 60 so she could do her first triathlon. She jumped out of a plane that same year to celebrate her birthday. And she lived through her 13 months of cancer with extraordinary courage and joy.

My mother felt the weight of cancer, but she insisted on continuing to live with all her heart. She walked the dirt roads around her Vermont home almost every day she was sick, even despite the severe side effects of chemotherapy. She texted me and told me about the friends who joined her and the blue sky over the hills.

That’s what keeps me going,” she said.

I decided to hike the 460-mile section of the Pacific Crest Trail that runs through Oregon and try to do it faster than any human before me. My mother was one of the reasons I was a runner because I saw her run that first marathon and I felt extremely inspired to do one myself. I wanted to explore my limits while running and I continued.

Running a big race in his honor seemed like an obvious path to take to overcome the upheaval his death brings. But when I started training for it, I wondered if it was a bad idea to attempt such a huge race while going through the heaviest heartbreak.

On one of my first days of training, I went through the motions to get ready. Every movement was weighed down by grief. I laced my shoes as if my fingers were dragging through molasses. I walked out like I was wading through mud, questioning my decision.

I headed toward the wooded hills behind my house. When I walked on the soft earth that snakes through the pines, I exhaled. My breath flowed through me like a river, finally escaping the impasse that kept it tight inside me.

The soft earth cradled my steps as I ran. A breeze rustled the pine needles and wrapped around me. I remember bringing my mother on this trail and feeling a warm tear roll down my cheek and fall to the earth below. The fierce desire for her accompanied me on the trail.

As I ran, I thought about that first marathon I did with my mother.

I had gone way too fast and hit a wall of fatigue halfway through the race, where I felt like I couldn't continue. As I struggled, I saw my mom bouncing around mile 14 and was amazed to see that her stride was strong and confident.

I called her, mommmmm! like I was still 5 years old and crying for my mother. But there were too many people for her to hear me.

I cried again, mom!

I made no attempt to hide what I was feeling at that moment. Very few people do this when running a marathon or long distance on roads or trails. If you stand on the sides of a marathon course, you will see the most raw human emotions expressed.

It’s one of the things I love most about running.

For example, in a 100 mile race, you are almost guaranteed to hit a minimum. Almost no one reaches the finish line without getting slapped with something brutal: debilitating self-doubt, obliterated muscles, a sour stomach, a crushing crush.

And when that happens, we don't run to the bathroom to hide our feelings behind a closed door. We face these depressions in front of our fellow runners, our friends, the volunteers, the spectators.

When I jumped into mile 40 of my first 100-mile race, I told my team members, “I'm going through a tough time right now, and they haven't flinched from my struggle. They helped me sit in a camp chair, brought me quesadilla slices, and stayed by my side. They gave me space to work on my hollowness.

When we find ourselves at the starting line of a marathon or 100-mile race, we embrace the vulnerability that comes with distance. We know it could get difficult. We know we might turn into a billboard announcing our toughest times. And we come directly to this reality. We promise the humans who stand beside us to bear witness to what they endure and not turn away from them.

There are so few spaces that invite and create space for this kind of emotional honesty.

I had five days of mourning at work. In this culture, there is an expiration date for our time as a Sad Girl, in the company of anyone but our closest friends and family. There is pressure to travel quickly from the center of Griefville to the streets of Perfect OK. Even if I'm not.

On the trail, I am free to feel my emotions. When I enter the woods, I am like a snake shedding my skin, leaving a more tender part of me exposed. I can let my guard down and let my rawest emotions come to the surface.

I was worried that the Pacific Crest Trail run would be too long. But as I continued to train, I found that running was one of the best places to process my grief. I could move through my grief, instead of swallowing it and trapping it inside myself. Running gave me something I desperately needed after losing my mother. Something much harder to find than it should be.

Running gave me a place where I didn't have to put anything away, where I could let my love for my mother and my grief over losing her too soon unfold over the miles and take on as much space as possible. place only the ground under my feet and the ground. wide, open sky above.

