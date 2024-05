Local artist Gavin Mooney presents his first solo exhibition | Entertainment

OSCODA Gavin Mooney, who lives in East Tawas, held his first painting exhibition at From Huron Out in Oscoda on the night of Saturday, April 27. Patrons enjoyed walking among the paintings while enjoying appetizers and adult beverages. Mooney, who says he has too many inspirations to mention, paints a wide range of wildlife, from owls and horses to nature scenes and still lifes. He sold three of his paintings during the two-hour event. Mooney said he is open to taking orders and working with customers to create a piece they want that is also affordable. Previously, he painted local landmarks such as the Tawas Lighthouse. Mooney spends eight hours a day painting in addition to owning her own painting business and raising two young children. Mooney was born in Flint, raised in Tawas and attended Kendall College of Art and Design in Grand Rapids where he received his bachelor of fine arts degree. With the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, he wanted to leave the city and returned to the area. People who missed the exhibit can search for Mooney online on Facebook and Instagram. Its website is under construction. Mooney sells most of her pieces through Instagram. I definitely have a love for the arts, said Kelly Cook, owner of From Huron Out. Cook's father was an amateur artist, and she grew up in a house filled with art. Today, she is an art collector and is excited to give new artists the opportunity to exhibit their work. She bought one of Mooney's paintings of a cowboy riding a horse. Cook particularly loves bold art with vibrant colors. She has a lot of comic books. As well as upcoming exhibitions, there are a number of art-making opportunities in the restaurant and pub. Weekly sip and paint evenings are hosted by Belinda Kusibab, owner of Queen Bee Soiree. Monthly watercolor classes are also offered in the banquet hall. Cook plans an artist meet-and-greet dinner and exhibit featuring an artist and West African food. Upcoming events at From Huron Out include an Adult Ball which is a fundraiser for PKL Cares on Saturday, May 11th and a Mother's Day Prime Rib Brunch on Sunday, May 12th. Live music will be featured on the patio on Friday and Saturday evenings beginning Memorial Day weekend. The one-year anniversary of the restaurant's change of ownership is scheduled for Saturday, July 6, and will feature local band No Baloney playing live music outside from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., at which time the party will move indoors with entertainment provided by a DJ. Additional information can be found on the From Huron Out Facebook page.

