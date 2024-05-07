Fahadh Faasil reflects on missed opportunity with Vishal Bhardwaj in Bollywood, reveals Karan Johar often reaches out to him | Hindi Cinema News







He shared this filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj approached him for a Bollywood film around 5-6 years ago. However, due to certain circumstances, the project did not materialize with Fahadh and another actor eventually took on the role.

Fahadh Faasil's recent work includes Malayalam film Avesham . He is highly anticipated in the upcoming action-packed film Pushpa 2 : The Rule and has the much talked about Vettaiyan with Rajinikanth in the pipeline.

