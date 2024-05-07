Entertainment
Miss USA Noelia Voigt makes the difficult decision to give up her crown. | Entertainment
Noelia Voigt has announced that she has unfortunately made the difficult decision to give up her Miss USA crown to focus on her mental health. The 24-year-old model, who won the 2023 Miss USA crown in Reno Tahoe, shared her decision to step down on Instagram. Voigt said her Miss USA journey was incredibly meaningful, representing Utah with pride, and later the United States at Miss Universe. “ “I could never have imagined the journey my childhood dream would take me on. Steady, consistent hard work and dedication have led me to where I am today, and I hope that the last seven years of pageantry competition and sharing my journey with all of you will be something that inspires you to never give up on your dreams,” Voigt wrote on Instagram. Holding the title of Miss USA has been her “lifelong dream, and eternal gratitude” fills Voigt's heart for the opportunities she has been given. However , netizens recognized an anagram in the statement, with the spelling of the first letter of each phrase “I am now silent.” others and urge them to prioritize your mental health. She understands that her resignation might come as a shock to many and advised her fans to never compromise their physical and mental well-being.
|
2/ https://www.dailygazette.com/life_and_arts/entertainment/miss-usa-noelia-voigt-makes-tough-decision-to-give-up-crown/video_d950e37b-c01d-5b93-826c-97c5d02e43b5.html
