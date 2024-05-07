Airbnb Showcases Icons Bollywood Star Janhvi Kapoor Opens the Door to Her Legendary and Unprecedented Family Home in Chennai

Airbnb introduced Icons, a new category of extraordinary experiences curated by the world's biggest names in music, film, television, art, sports and more. Icons take you to worlds that only existed in your imagination, until now. Sleep at the Ferrari Museum. Stay in Prince's Purple Rain house. Spend a day at Bollywood icon Janhvi Kapoor's coastal home. The first 11 icons on Airbnb have been revealed, with new experiences launching around the world throughout the year.

“Icons bring to life magical experiences that are truly beyond imagination. said Amanpreet Bajaj, Managing Director, Airbnb India, Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan. “As part of the launch of Icons, we are delighted to partner with Janhvi Kapoor for this special campaign, which will offer an unprecedented glimpse into Janhvis' coastal beach house.,” he added.

As part of the launch, Bollywood superstar Janhvi Kapoor opens the doors to her family's estate in Chennai for an experience like no other. Known for her charming on-screen performances, Janhvi will be hosting two groups of two guests each at her coastal abode as part of this special promotional campaign.

About the house:Janhvi Kapoor's seaside paradise

Nestled on four acres of serene waterfront, Janhvi Kapoor's coastal home is a sanctuary of tranquility and warmth. The home was the scene of many childhood summers spent with his beloved family and will now be available to select Airbnb guests for the very first time. Guests will have the privilege of immersing themselves in the rich tapestry of the Kapoor family legacy and being able to relax like their favorite Bollywood star during their stay.

Janhvi will personally welcome guests and take them on an exclusive tour of her home. From the handcrafted marble lotus sculpture adorning the entrance of the house and bringing positive energy and good luck, to the expansive interior spaces decorated with bamboo, rattan and marble, the entire house is designed for ultimate relaxation. At the heart of the home are the minimalist living room, the dining room rich with treasured family memories, Janhvi's dressing room where she develops her natural skincare and the airy master bedroom. Towards the rear of the house is an extensive garden dotted with palm trees and fountains, with a large swimming pool and a shaded gazebo providing an idyllic place to relax and enjoy a outside sunset.

“My most cherished memories are the summers spent with my family in our home in Chennai. This place has always been like a sanctuary, and I want to share this special feeling with my fans, which is why, for the first time, I am opening the doors to our house on Airbnb. I'm excited to share our family's rituals with Airbnb guests who will have the opportunity to relax like the Kapoors: relaxing by the pool, enjoying some of our favorite dishes, practicing yoga, trying natural recipes from caring for my mother's skin and, more importantly, creating special memories. I'm thrilled to be a part of the Airbnb Icons category and can't wait to welcome the Airbnb Guest House,” sharing Janhvi Kapoor.

About the stay: Live like Bollywood star Janhvi Kapoor

Through this experience, fans will not only get the chance to meet Janhvi, but also get to spend a day in her life doing the things she loves the most. The elements of the stay include:

Embark on a private tour of the house with Janhvi as she shares her precious memories of times spent here.

Treat yourself to some relaxation time as Janhvi reveals her all-natural skincare routine and reveals her best Bollywood beauty secrets.

Savor the flavor of South Indian cuisine with Janhvi's favorite dishes including Ghee Podi Rice, Andhra Biryani, Pesarattu Dosa and Palkova.

Awaken your senses with a morning yoga session amid breathtaking views, followed by a delicious breakfast.

Keep personalized keepsakes from Janhvi as keepsakes of this unique experience.

How to book

Reservation requests open at 6:30 p.m. IST on May 12, but the countdown begins on May 9. So stay tuned!(1)

Two groups of two guests each will have a unique opportunity to book these stays at Rs.

Guests will be responsible for their own travel to and from Chennai, India.

Other global icons opening their doors include Grammy-winning artist Doja Cat, TikTok sensation Khaby Lame and reggaeton superstar Feid.

Icons like Janhvi Kapoor's stay are featured in their own category, making them easy to find on Airbnb's homepage. A countdown timer shows the time until each icon goes live, and customers can request to reserve it in the app. The lucky selected guests will receive a digital golden ticket for this experience.

