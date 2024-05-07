Brendan Fraser's Triumphant Journey to Hollywood

The Mummy made Brendan Fraser one of Hollywood's biggest stars, but his journey after that film's massive success hasn't been easy.

The action comedy, which celebrates its 25th anniversary on May 7, starred Fraser, now 55, as dashing adventurer Rick O'Connell and became a runaway box office hit at the summer of 1999. While Fraser was an established actor, major films like 1992's School ties and the 1997 family hit George of the JungleStephen Sommers The Mummy (an update of the classic 1932 film) catapulted him to superstardom, made his on-screen love interest Rachel Weisz a major star, and launched several sequels and reboots beyond the haunted sands of Egypt.

And although Fraser has appeared in critical and commercial successes in the years since, he has also endured hardships that earned Darren Aronofskys last year's Best Actor award. The whale at the 95th Academy Awards, particularly triumphant.

I started in this business 30 years ago and things haven't been easy for me,” Fraser admitted on stage, trophy in hand. But there was one setup that I didn't appreciate at the time until it stops. And I just want to say thank you for this recognition.

Brendan Fraser in “The Mummy”.

Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty



In 2018, the actor said GQ that he felt he had been blacklisted in Hollywood after an alleged sexual assault at the hands of former Hollywood Foreign Press Association president Philip Berk in 2003, an incident Berk disputed. (After receiving a 2022 HFPA Golden Globe nomination for The whalehe boycotted the ceremony.)

Also in 2018, Fraser spoke about the wear and tear caused by his action-packed films. “I was a little banged up from years of doing my own stunts and needed surgery on my spine and hinges,” said the No sudden movement the star said The telegraph, shedding light on how on-set injuries further affected his mental health. “Absolutely, there was self-loathing. I think on some level I felt like I deserved [a beating] and I wanted to be the one who got the first punch. »

Brendan Fraser at the Critics Choice Awards on January 14.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic



Fraser shares three adult sons with Afton Smith, whom he married in 1998 and divorced in 2009. The two amicably co-parent Griffin Arthur, Holden Fletcher and Leland Francis, with Fraser living in Bedford, New York and the children with Smith, 56, nearby in Connecticut.

In 2016, during a very animated arc in the television series The case, Fraser gave PEOPLE a glimpse into family life. Making a bonfire in the garden, he said, was a longtime guilty pleasure. When the kids aren't looking, I slip the remains of the Fourth of July fireworks into the embers. For them, it's a combination of protest and delicious joy at the same time.

The actor began publicly dating makeup artist Jeanne Moore in 2022, bringing her as his date to many premieres and award shows around. The whale. Winner of the 2023 Screen Actors Guild Award, he thanked his source of support: “Without the clarion love that is my friend Jeanne, I couldn’t do any of this.

It was like The whale began to earn Fraser the warmest reception of his career which he said GQ that he was in a very good place in his life after years of struggle. “I feel like I'm still waiting for someone to come in and tell me the jig is done,” he told Seth Meyers in 2023. “I know I'm doing what I love, I'm really happy to be able to do it. that.

(Left-Right:) Holden Fletcher Fraser, Leland Francis Fraser, Brendan Fraser and Jeanne Moore at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in 2023.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic



Also, in the midst of its resurgence, the Brennassancehe was nicknamed Fraser. He appeared in the leather jacket and boots reminiscent of Rick O'Connell at a London screening of The Mummy in January 2023. Saying he was proud to have achieved this unexpected success in Britain, he added: “We had no idea what kind of film we were making when we made this one… We didn't know not if it was a drama or a movie.” a comedy or a simple action film, a romance, a horror film… all of that?”

Although he admitted that he would be open to reprising his role in the action-packed franchise, nothing Mummy-related is on Fraser's list of upcoming projects. (He last brought Rick O'Connell to the screen in 2008. The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor, starring 2023 Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh.)

After his notable appearance in Martin Scorseses Flower Moon KillersFraser will star alongside Josh Brolin, Glenn Close and Peter Dinklage in Max Barbakow's comedy Brothers. Another completed project, DC Studios Bat girl starring Leslie Grace, in which Fraser played the villainous Firefly, has since been removed from the Warner Bros. schedule.