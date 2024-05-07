Film review: 'Poolman' happy to swim among LA's black influences | Entertainment





Chris Pine perhaps loves Los Angeles more than anyone. He also likes movies about Los Angeles, talking about movies about Los Angeles, going to the movies in Los Angeles, and making movies about making movies in Los Angeles, all of which is on display in his affable debut, Poolman, a love letter / homage/satire to LA stoner noir films. Pine co-wrote the screenplay with Ian Gotler and stars in the lead role, that of the bumbling Darren Barrenman, aka DB, a slacker pool man with eyes the same cerulean shade as the chlorinated body of water he maintains with an almost religious ecstasy. Kens' job is billiards, and in Poolman, a riff on Chinatown that keeps announcing itself as such, DB has to follow the water. Our unlikely hero is the Dude from The Big Lebowski as a manic pixie dream boy, a charming and inexplicably eccentric effervescent guy. With his willingness to be vulnerable, his childlike enthusiasm and his unique wardrobe, DB also evokes another classic Los Angeles character: Pee-wee Herman. DB lives in an RV in the courtyard of a deprived apartment complex, writing typed letters to Erin Brockovich, hanging out with his motley crew of pals, including his therapist Diane (Annette Bening), his documentary film collaborator Jack (Danny DeVito), his girlfriend Susan. (Jennifer Jason Leigh) and her friend and associate Wayne (John Ortiz). Together, they reflect on the good old days of Los Angeles and storm city council meetings with dramatic filibusters on bus schedules. But this isn't just another shaggy dog ​​den movie, showcasing Pines' appreciation for classic films, beloved actors, old-school Los Angeles restaurants, short films and silly hats. Enter the femme fatale, by the pool. In a sculptural 1940s-inspired dress and hat, she plays June Del Ray (Dewanda Wise), the assistant to the city council member (Stephen Tobolowsky) with whom Darren is engaged in a brutal, but mundane, battle. She tells Darren that she has suspicions that her boss is collaborating on a shady real estate deal with a developer named Teddy Hollandaise (Clancy Brown). With the blink of an eyelash, the pool man becomes a private detective Poolman is Pines' naive and completely goofy version of the films he calls checks throughout, like Chinatown and the frequently referenced Who Framed Roger Rabbit? It plays out like more recent films like Inherent Vice and Under the Silver Lake, self-aware takes on Los Angeles noir that come with added layers of existentialism and winking commentary. Pine seems less motivated to comment on genre, just happy to play in the sandbox, wandering through iconography, archetypes and extremely niche references. Poolman's Achilles' heel is his tendency for hyper-specific geographic jokes; it's a little too inside baseball to appeal to anyone outside of Los Angeles, and sometimes resembles an extended version of the Saturday Night Live sketch The Californians (Pines' long blonde locks add to that feel). The central mystery is flaccid and unconvincing, it seems obligatory at best, a real estate scandal providing a fuzzy backdrop against which these actors play. Luckily, the best part of Poolman is the casting. If Pine has great taste in anything, it's his actors. He's assembled an ensemble that includes a superstar (Bening, having fun), a comedic heavy hitter (DeVito, directing a nearly nonstop monologue about parking and pie) and a group of actors who always make you feel like you're to be safe. , capable hands (Ortiz, Leigh, Brown, Tobolowsky). Add in one convincing genius (Wise) and at least one charming weirdo (Ray Wise) and the movie would be entertaining even if they were just reading the phone book. The plot spirals out of control, and it never really feels like Pine and Gotler are in control of this vehicle speeding through the streets of Los Angeles. But there's such a woo-woo warmth about the company that it's never an entirely unpleasant experience. Pines Poolman is in some ways the physical, emotional and spiritual embodiment of Los Angeles itself: serious, silly and a little (or a lot) ridiculous, but with an insistent charm if you choose to surrender to the experience. POOL MAN 2.5 stars (out of 4) No MPA rating (some sexual content, mild violence and strong language) Duration: 1h40 How to watch: In theaters May 10 Tribune 2024 Content Agency, LLC

Copyright 2024 Tribune Content Agency.

