



For those who were wondering “where in the world is Jon Stewart?” listening to Monday THE Daily show (which was hosted by correspondent Jordan Klepper), viewers just had to tune in Jimmy Kimmel Live! Stewart, who has been behind the desk at Comedy Central's Monday staple for two months, took the night out of the office for the Netflix Is a Joke festival taking place in Los Angeles. On Friday, he headlined at the Greek Theater for his show “Jon Stewart and Friends,” which saw him bring in Jimmy Kimmel, Sarah Silverman and Mike Birbiglia as special guests. Stewart is also expected to be a guest on John Mulaney Presents: Everybody's in Los Angeles on Netflix this week, a collection of live talk shows that are part of the streamers' festival. While in Los Angeles, Stewart also decided to spend time with Kimmel and his family, it seems. The daily show the executive producer appeared in a pre-recorded segment on Kimmel's Monday night show that followed an earlier one the place where the Kimmel clan picked up a hitchhiker who happens to be pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo — a favorite of Kimmel's kids, as the late-night host mentions in his introduction to Stewart's clip. With Molly McNearney riding shotgun and her son, Billy, and daughter, Jane, in the backseat as they are driven to school, Kimmel decides to repeat October's Spontaneous Hitchhiker. But he wasn't a pop star beloved by 7- and 9-year-olds — this time, he was the sardonic comedian turned political influencer and freshly returned people's champion of late-night cable television. After an awkward climb into the middle seat of the SUV and some funny singing during which young Billy claws at the car door, Stewart asks the kids if they had the same feeling of pleasure seeing him as when they got back Rodrigo. The very polite Jane responds in the affirmative; A delighted Stewart leans over to tell Kimmel, “Your daughter is the nicest person I've ever met!” The car conversation with the kids shifts to Stewart's aging and skin care, but takes a turn as he gets hungry to talk about Arby's – a “diarrhea factory,” as far as the guest is concerned. the backseat of the day, but also the caterer at Kimmel's. 30th birthday celebration, jokes (perhaps) the host. Then, before the ride ends, Stewart requests that a Rodrigo song be played. (Cover your ears for its grand finale, because carpool karaoke this ain't.) By the end of the segment, Kimmel's final hitchhiker is 55 miles from the family car. Stewart still managed to get an invite to Monday's taping of the show. Jimmy Kimmel Live! show, where he presented his late-night TV bro with a bag of roast beef from what must be his least favorite fast food chain. Stewart will return to The daily show Thursday for refurbishment and will continue to host once a week until the presidential election.

