1 dead in Hollywood subway station stabbing, shooting Pasadena Star News

The B line of the Los Angeles subway. (File photo by Sarah Reingewirtz, Los Angeles Daily News/SCNG)

A man who allegedly stabbed a security guard at a subway B line station in Hollywood on Tuesday, May 7, was fatally shot by a guard at the facility, according to authorities and Metro.

Officers and paramedics were dispatched to the 1500 block of North Vermont Avenue around 9:10 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department and Los Angeles Fire Department.

Paramedics were directed to the station platform and learned of a second victim near Vermont and De Longpre avenues.

This morning, Metro Contract Security encountered an intruder during a routine security check in a non-public auxiliary area of ​​the Vermont/Sunset station, Metros Jose Ubaldo said in a statement.

This resulted in an altercation in which the contract security officers first used pepper spray, then after the intruder stabbed one of the contract security officers in the leg, a contracted security fired a weapon in self-defense, he said. The contract security guard was taken to hospital in stable condition. The intruder did not survive his injuries.

Metro is working with our contract security team to provide the support and assistance they need, he said. The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating.

It was unclear whether the guard who shot the man was the same guard who was stabbed.

No information was immediately available on the identity of the deceased.