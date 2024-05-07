Bridgerton Star Phoebe Dynevor Engaged to Actor Cameron Fuller: Report





Phoebe Dynevor had a little extra sparkle on the 2024 Met Gala red carpet with an engagement ring! THE The Bridgerton Chronicles The star, 29, stepped out for the prestigious fashion show on May 6, sporting a diamond ring. According to a report from AND! NewsDynevor and fellow actor Cameron Fuller are engaged. In April 2023, they were photographed holding hands during a PDA-filled stroll in London. Phoebe Dynevor attends the 2024 Met Gala on May 6, 2024.

Kristin Callahan/Shutterstock

One image showed Fuller, 28, son of Hollywood producer Brad Fuller, with his arm wrapped around Dynevor. Although the two kept their relationship fairly private, they dated publicly at Wimbledon in July 2023. They were seen laughing and chatting in the stands while watching the tennis action. Cameron has appeared on several shows over the years, including Precarious,In the dark And The Goldbergs. However, he is best known for his role inThe last boat. His father Brad worked on a number of notable horror films, includingThe purgefilms, the A silent placemovies and 2010sFreddy. In addition to his acting career, Cameron runs a popular YouTube channel, Gregg and Cameronnext to the Wizards of Waverly Place former Gregg Sulkin, where the duo takes on various challenges, shares vlogs and invites celebrity guests. Phoebe Dynevor attends the 2024 Met Gala on May 6, 2024.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

In addition to showing off her sparkling new diamond on the Met Gala carpet, Dynevor celebrated a fashion milestone, becoming the first star to wear a Victoria Beckham look at the annual event. In keeping with the evening's theme of “Sleeping Beauties: Awakening Fashion,” the custom pink lace gown featured delicate hand-cut flowers and a long train. Never miss a story sign up to PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date with the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Beckham, 50, shared details about making the dress in a Instagram post which presented photos of the Fair play star posing at the New York gala. “The ethereal silhouette was handcrafted from archival lace and embellished with over 300 lace applique flowers, cut and sewn by hand onto a tulle base,” the designer wrote in the post's caption . Dynevor was delighted to Vogue at the event, the dress “looks like a fairy tale.” There's this beautiful train with flowers going up all the way, it's very ethereal,” she added. While Dynevor revealed in January 2023 that it The Bridgerton Chronicles the character, Daphne, would not return for the third season of the Netflix series, the actress was able to enjoy a mini The Bridgerton Chronicles reunion at the Met Gala. She and Simone Ashley, the romantic heroine of season 2, were photographed together on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Later that night, Dynevor was photographed holding hands with Ashley's on-screen leading man, Jonathan Bailey, as the pair left the Mark Hotel after quickly swapping outfits to attend the after-parties.

