Riverbend Music Center Concerts for Summer 2024 Cover All Genres
Fans of music from the 80s and 90s can spend an evening listening to Janet Jackson, the New Kids on The Block, Hootie & the Blowfish and many other artists from these influential decades.
Riverbends' location along the banks of the Ohio River makes it a popular spot for artists and music lovers.
It's summer; people are excited to be outside and listen to live music, Moehring said. We have a great reputation with artists, who say Cincinnati fans are some of the best in the world.
For fans looking for a more affordable night out on the town, Riverbend offers several ways to save money.
First, fans can avoid high ticket fees by purchasing tickets directly from the Riverbend Music Center, Andry J. Brady Music Center, or Taft Theater box office. Customers paying by cash will not pay any ticket fees. There is only a $2 fee per ticket for customers using a credit card.
Many Riverbend concerts this season are offering a lawn seating package with 4 tickets and free parking for just $92, not including online ordering fees.
When you're getting ready to see a Riverbend Music Center show, visit official website of the place has riverbend.org at get answers to your questions. You'll find everything you need to know about visiting Riverbend, from the food served on site to items prohibited on the grounds.
Mohering said crowds were returning to the Riverbend Music Center after a long hiatus due to the pandemic.
Before the pandemic, people thought that if we don't see [our favorite artist] this year we can do it next year, she explained. Today, people realize that they must seize the opportunity and not take such things for granted.
Nostalgia also plays a big role in drawing crowds to Riverbend. Many people saw their first concert there and now come with their children. And with a new amphitheater coming to Cincinnati in 2026, time is running out to attend outdoor concerts in Riverbend, as it does today.
This year and next summer will be the last full show seasons at Riverbend, Mohering said. We expect a lot of nostalgia to attract people over the next couple of years.
Ticket prices and availability vary by show. You can go directly to the ticket office to buy your tickets or visit Ticketmaster.com to find available places.
RIVERBEND RANGE FOR 2024
Wednesday 22 May
21 Savage: American Dream Tour with special guests JID, Nardo Wick and 21 Lil Harold. Show time: 7 p.m.
Friday June 7
Hootie & the Blowfish Summer Camp with Truck Tour with special guests Collective Soul and Edwin McCain. Show time: 7 p.m. This is a mobile ticket only event; tickets will be delivered 72 hours before the show.
Saturday June 15
Dierks Bentley: Gravel & Gold Tour with special guests Lee Brice and Graham Barham. Show time: 7 p.m.
Friday June 21
New Kids on the Block: Magic Summer Tour 2024 with special guests Paula Abdul and DJ Jazzy Jeff. Show time: 7 p.m.
Saturday June 22
Janet Jackson: together again with special guest Nelly. Show time: 8 p.m.
Tuesday June 25
Niall Horan: The Show Live on tour 2024 with special guest Del Water Gap. Show time: 7:30 p.m.
Friday June 28
Santana and Counting Crows: Oneness Tour 2024. Show time: 7 p.m.
Tuesday July 2
Third Eye Blind Summer Gods Tour 2024 with special guests Yellow Card and ARIZON A. Show time: 6:30 p.m.
Friday July 5
Red Hot Chili Peppers: Unlimited Love 2024 tour with special guest Irontom. Show time: 7 p.m.
Friday July 12
Train & REO Speedwagon Summer Road Trip 2024 with special guest Yacht Rock Revue. Show time: 6:25 p.m.
Saturday July 13
Luke Bryan: Mind of a Country Boy Tour 2024 with special guests Alana Springsteen, Larry Fleet and Dillon Carmichael. Show time: 7 p.m.
Thursday July 18
Dan + Shay: Heartbreak on the Map Tour with special guests Jake Owen and Dylan Marlowe. Show time: 7 p.m.
Friday July 19
Chicago and Earth, Wind and Fire. Show time: 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday July 24
Alanis Morissette The Triple Moon Tour with special guests Joan Jett and the Blackhearts and Morgan Wade. Show time: 7 p.m.
Thursday July 25
Hardy: Stop!! Tour with special guests Kip Moore and Travis Denning. Show time: 6:45 p.m.
Saturday July 27
Totally tubular festival with Thomas Dolby, Thompson Twins Tom Bailey, Modern English, Men Without Hats, The Romantics, Bow Wow Wow, Tommy TuTone and the Plimsouls. Show time: 5:45 p.m.
Friday August 2
Creed: Summer of 99 tour with special guests 3 Doors Down and Finger Eleven. Show time: 7 p.m. (This show is sold out.)
Thursday August 8
Five Finger Death Punch with special guests Marilyn Manson, Slaughter to Prevail and the Funeral Portrait. Show time: 6:30 p.m.
Friday August 9
Barbie the Movie: In Concert. Show time: 8:00 p.m. This is a mobile ticket only event; tickets will be delivered 72 hours before the show.
Wednesday August 14
Bush Loaded: The Greatest Hits Tour with special guests Jerry Cantrell, Candlebox and Tim Montana. Show time: 6 p.m.
Sunday August 18
The Doobie Brothers: Summer 2024 with special guest Steve Winwood. Show time: 7 p.m.
Friday August 23
Foreigner & Styx: Renegades and Juke Box Heroes Tour with special guest John Waite. Show time: 6:45 p.m.
Sunday August 25
Human Musical Group Sensations Glass Animals: Tour of the Earth with special guest Kevin Abstract. Show time: 7:45 p.m.
Tuesday August 27
Sammy Hagar: The Best of All Words Tour with special guest Loverboy. Show time: 7 p.m.
Friday August 30
Cage the Elephant Neon Pill Tour with special guests Young the Giant and Bakar. Show time: 6:30 p.m.
Saturday August 31
Kidz Bop: Live 2024. Show time: 6 p.m.
Wednesday September 4
Meghan Trainor | The Timeless Tour with special guests Paul Russell and Chris Olsen. Show time: 6:30 p.m.
Saturday September 7
Ohio is for Lovers Festivals with Hot Mulligan, Hawthorne Heights, Senses Fail, The Devil Wears Prada and more. Show time: 1:30 p.m.
Tuesday September 10
John Legend: A night of songs and stories with the Cincinnati Pops Orchestra. Show time: 7:30 p.m. This is a mobile ticket only event; tickets will be delivered on September 3
Wednesday September 11
Outlaw music festival with Willie Nelson & Family, Bob Dylan, John Mellencamp and Southern Avenue. Show time: 5 p.m.
Saturday September 14
Parker McCollum: Burn It Down Tour 2024 with special guests Chayce Beckham and Elvie Shane. Show time: 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday September 17
Megadeth destroys all enemies with special guests Mudvayne and whatever is left. Show time: 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday September 18
The Marley Brothers: The Legacy Tour 2024 with Ziggy Marley, Stephen Marley, Julian Marley, Ky-Mani Marley and Damian Marley. Show time: 7:30 p.m.
Thursday September 19
Pitbull: Party After Dark Tour with special guest T-Pain. Show time: 8 p.m.
