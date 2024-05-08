Ian Gelder: Game Of Thrones actor dies at 74 after being diagnosed with bile duct cancer | Ents & Arts News





Games Of Thrones actor Ian Gelder has died aged 74. Her death was announced by her husband, actor Ben Daniels, who paid tribute to “the kindest, most generous, most loving human being.” Daniels, 59, said Gelder was her “absolute rock” during their more than 30-year relationship. The British actor, who played Kevan Lannister in the hit fantasy drama series, was diagnosed with bile duct cancer last December and died shortly after 1 p.m. Monday, Daniels said. Picture:

Ben Daniels and Ian Gelder in 2012. Photo: Rex/Dan Wooller/Shutterstock



The star wrote on social media: “It is with immense sadness and a heavy heart broken into a thousand pieces that I leave this message to announce the passing of my beloved husband and life partner, Ian Gelder.” Alongside his announcement on Instagram, Daniels shared a photo of the couple that he said was taken on Christmas after Gelder was released from the hospital. Picture:

Daniels posted this image on Instagram of him and Gelder on Christmas. Photo: Ben Daniels



Daniels said that “even though he went through the worst three weeks there, you can still see his joy and love shining through.” Gelder first played Kevan Lannister in the first season of Game Of Thrones in 2011. He was the younger brother of Lord Tywin Lannister and one of his most loyal and trusted officers in the Lannister armies. After a notable absence, Gelder reprized his character in subsequent seasons, meeting his demise in the season six finale. During his decades-spanning career, the actor also starred as Mr. Dekker in Torchwood: Children Of Earth, as well as Charles, the erudite librarian in His Dark Materials, and Zellin in Doctor Who. Read more on Sky News:

Follow Sky News on WhatsApp Keep up to date with all the latest news from the UK and around the world by following Sky News Tap here Daniels said he stopped working to care for him “but none of us had any idea it would all happen so quickly.” He added that Gelder was “the kindest, most generous, most loving human being.” “He was a wonderful actor and everyone who worked with him was touched by his heart and his light.” “Honestly, I don't know what I will do without him by my side. He faced his terrible illness with such courage, without feeling sorry for himself. Ever. He was remarkable and we will miss him so much.”

