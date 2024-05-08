[Watch] 'Ladki to Kamaal Ki' – Andre Russell's first Bollywood teaser goes viral, ft Avika Gor | cricket.un

Andre Russell's first Bollywood teaser sparks viral frenzy [x.com]

Kolkata Knight Riders star all-rounder Andre Russell is all set to make waves in Bollywood with his debut Hindi song, “Girls in Kamaal Ki'.

The teaser of the music video featuring Russell alongside Indian actress Avika Gor took social media by storm, garnering immense attention from cricket and film lovers.

Directed and composed by Palaash Muchhal, the teaser promises a blend of Caribbean charm and Bollywood style.

Watch: Andre Russell's first Bollywood teaser

Known for his explosive strikes and dynamic performances in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Russell's venture into the world of Hindi music has left fans excited.

Her next release under the Voila Dig banner is scheduled for May 9, adding to the anticipation surrounding her Bollywood debut.

Bollywood icon Shahrukh Khan's admiration for Russell is evident, with the two often seen together, relaxing and enjoying each other's company.

Recently, Russell delighted his fans by singing the popular Bollywood song Lutt Putt Gaya, demonstrating his love for Indian music and culture.

Caribbean cricketers have often found a second home in the Indian film industry, with DJs like DJ Bravo and Chris Gayle leaving their mark. Russell's foray into Bollywood exemplifies this trend, as he embraces his passion for both cricket and entertainment.

As Russell gears up for his music video launch, Kolkata Knight Riders continue their quest for IPL glory. With a dominant position at the top of the points table, with 8 wins from 11 matches, KKR's momentum is undeniable.

Their upcoming match against Mumbai Indians at Eden Gardens on May 11 adds to the excitement of fans who are eagerly awaiting the cricket action and Russell's Bollywood debut.