Apple Studios Sued for Labor Violations on 'Palm Royale' by Background Actor





Apple Studios faces lawsuit accusing it of violating a series of California labor laws on the set of Royal Palm. Daniel Ferguson, in a class-action lawsuit filed May 3 in Los Angeles Superior Court, claims the studio imposed salaries on him and other background actors, “maintained a policy and a practice of not paying them” for all the hours they worked and refused. provide legally required meal breaks. According to the complaint, Ferguson worked for Apple Studios, which did not immediately respond to requests for comment, in Los Angeles for four months in 2022 during production of Royal Palm. The satire, starring Kristen Wiig, Laura Dern and Ricky Martin, centers on a former pageant queen who tries to break into the upper echelons of high society in late 1960s Florida. The lawsuit details allegations that Apple Studios failed to properly calculate background cast salaries and engaged in other violations of state labor law. The studio “failed to pay all hours worked (including minimum wage, regular wage and overtime), failed to provide Plaintiff with legally compliant meal periods, failed to authorize and allowed plaintiff to take rest periods, failed to timely pay all final wages. to Plaintiff when Defendants terminated her employment, failed to provide accurate wage statements to Plaintiff, and failed to compensate Plaintiff for her expenses,” the complaint states. Ferguson alleges that background actors were required to work during unpaid meal breaks, as well as “before and after clocking out for the workday.” Instead of providing a legally mandated 30-minute meal period or paying background actors for breaks that weren't scheduled, Apple Studios “continued to assert control” over them by “forcing, pressuring or encouraging them to do work tasks that could not be done.” be completed without working in lieu of the mandatory meal period. The lawsuit claims some of the work should have been paid at overtime rates. It also alleges that the terminated employees' final paychecks were not properly calculated. The proposed class action brings claims for, among other things, unfair competition, failure to pay minimum wage and overtime, and failure to provide meal periods.

