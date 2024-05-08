Extreme Makeover: Home Edition Relaunched on ABC with New Hosts | Entertainment





Extreme Makeover: Home Edition amounts to ABC as a new iteration of the home improvement series heads to the network for the 2024-2025 television season. Originally from Endemol Shine North America and Reese Witherspoons Hello Sunshine, a subsidiary of Candle Media, Extreme Makeover: Home Edition will be hosted by Clea Shearer And Joanna Teplinthe co-founders of the global lifestyle brand known as The house Editwhich was also a series about Netflix. Shearer and Teplin are best known for their organizational skills and unique design aesthetic, and they will bring that expertise to the widely recognized home improvement show through thoughtful design and custom homes. Similar to the original Extreme Makeover: Home Editionthis reinvention is expected to feature heartwarming stories, inspired volunteers and stunning builds for deserving families. In each episode, Shearer and Teplin will meet a family in need of a new home and work with them to evaluate and modify every item they own, transforming their home as well as the way they live. Joining Shearer and Teplin for the fun of home makeover is a team of builders and contractors from homebuilder Taylor Morrison who will expertly configure homes to suit the family's lifestyle and needs. In addition to the Shearer and the Teplins The house Edit roots, the duo is the author of three New York Times bestselling books and creators of globally distributed home and organizational product lines, and they have professional organizing services branches in cities across America. Their blend of form and function has connected with millions of people, and through this new iteration of Extreme Makeover: Home Editionthey will reach even more. As fans of the original series will remember, Extreme Makeover: Home Edition debuted on ABC in February 2004 and was hosted by Ty Pennington. The house makeover series ran for nine seasons until 2012 on ABC until it was briefly revived on HGTV in 2020 with Jesse Tyler Ferguson serving as host. The new iteration will see Shyam Bals serve as showrunner and executive producer along with Sharon Levy, Michael Heyerman, Reese Witherspoon, Sara Rea, Cassie Lambert Scalettar and Molly Sims. Stay tuned for more details as the series takes shape once again on ABC. More titles:

