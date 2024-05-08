Meet Hoovers' Next Big Thing: Actor Blake James, 13





Blake James celebrates his new film, “We Grown Now.” (Photos provided by Cameron James) Our very own Hoover native, Blake James, is making waves throughout the entertainment industry…and he's only 13 years old. Keep reading to find out why Blake James is a role model for success in the community. Blake's Big Break Blake James (Amarr Croskey/The Birmingham Times) Blake James is no stranger to television. He began doing small commercials for Kellogg's and eventually joined AT&T and Sony Pictures. He always knew he had a talent for acting, even from a young age. In fact, Blake missed his high school graduation in order to fulfill his dream of being on the big screen. We had the opportunity to speak with Blake about his biggest inspiration and how he knew acting was his calling. “I think one of my biggest inspirations is definitely my pop. My father implemented a lot of things in me since I was a child and also the morals I have now. He is a big part of why I have the mindset I have right now and why I have the success I have now. Blake James A major event that changed Blake's perspective was the chance to tell his story on television. Her very first project, Little Lens: Everyday Life Through the Eyes of Black Children, allowed her to share why her grandfather's story had an everlasting effect on her resolve. Blake tells us he wanted to use this medium to help others understand his passion. Where it all started Blake James (Amarr Croskey/The Birmingham Times) According to Blake, to understand his dynamism, you have to understand the dynamics of his family. A native of Hoover, Blake comes from a close-knit family that also shares his love of sports. Growing up, he always imagined playing basketball or football, but instead he discovered a passion for acting. “We have family in Orlando who always told us we should start acting because they feel my personality. My work was for the big screen, so we never really paid attention to it. At the time, basketball was what I wanted to do. But we ended up giving it a try, and it worked pretty well. Blake James Hoover always held a special place in Blake's heart. As the youngest of two children, he grew up loving his community. He shares with us that he loves the rich history and culture of Bimringham, but most of all, he loves his family and friends. “I think my favorite thing is my friends and my family. I feel like that’s a big part of why I live in Birmingham. I develop these relationships because I was born and raised there. Blake James Some of Blake's biggest inspirations include simply being grateful. He applies the lessons he learned from his mentors to himself. According to Blake, he begins his mornings by thanking God for another day. Believe It by Blake Blake James (Amarr Croskey/The Birmingham Times) We asked Blake to give us some advice for people wanting to pursue their dream, whether it's acting or following their passion. Here's what he had to say: I know it's not going to be easy

Work hard

Continue to dream

Thank God Where can I watch his films? You can see Blake's new movie, “We Grown Now” at the AMC Theater in Vestavia. Click on here for more information on dates and times. Want to know more about Blake? Look at this article by the Birmingham Times. Have you ever seen a movie starring Blake James? Which was your favorite? Let us know by tagging us on Instagram @bhamnow!

