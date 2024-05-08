Entertainment
Adrian Grenier went from being an 'open and poly' Hollywood 'liberal' to a married Texas rancher
Adrian Grenier, an actor best known for his portrayal of Vincent Chase on HBO's “Entourage,” explained how he went from “godless” in an industry that “seemed shady” to “finding a new way to be in the world” in a meeting with Jordan Peterson.
“I grew up in New York, there's a bit of nihilism, Godless[ness], You know. And that was now the overlay of my ego, which was, you know? You know, I'm the man, I, you know, I got the part. And people, you know, approve of me,” Grenier said.
“I didn't believe in God, I was open and poly and, you know, liberal and I thought I was a good person, I really am,” he continued. “It wasn't until I was in my 40s and dating the love of my life at the time, she dumped me and she said unequivocally, “You’re the worst.” »
“I really just wanted fun. I was hedonistic, looking for, you know, the next hit that I [was] always [an] teenage punk,” Grenier admitted.
The “Entourage” star, who went on to say he “didn't trust” the “shady” nature of Hollywood, credited the breakup with opening the door to a “long , deep and dark” that led him on a “multi-year dark of the soul” that ended with the removal of “all distractions and indulgences” while he put down roots in a campsite -because outside of Austin, Texas.
“I started building a community garden, and I was just digging in the ground and planting and digging and working and meditating and cooking,” he said. “I just kept doing the work, I kept doing the work, I got really healthy, I worked on some deep foundations and that's when I realized that I wanted change my whole life“.
Grenier, who said he began “listening to wiser people” like Peterson, continued: “There's so much wisdom and education that I hadn't tapped into because I was distracted and so, I was looking advice from elders and friends, and I begin to gravitate toward people who I believe are living a life that I think I could want.”
“What I realized was that I didn't want to die alone. I wanted a family, I wanted a partnership, I wanted to have children,” the 47-year-old said.
“[I] I had to awkwardly come out of it and find, you know, a new way of being in the world,” the “The Devil Wears Prada” actor added.
Grenier went on to say that his ex-girlfriend, Jordan Roemmele, was now his wife and the mother of his child, and a driving force that catapulted his life changes. “She's a smart, intuitive woman, so she knew exactly where I should look. So, she gave me a map and I started looking [at my life] and she was right,” he said.
“She gave me a list,” Grenier continued. “She was thorough, she was kind enough to give me a list [and said]look at how you drink, think about how you use sex, look at all these things [and] lose my number. It was almost like a glitch in the matrix.”
“I had to convince her that I had changed,” the New Mexico-born artist said. “I didn’t expect to get back with her, but we fell in love again.”
The couple now runs a farm at Kintsugi Ranch in Texas with their baby boy, Seiko Aurelius Grenier. “My greatest honor is to allow her to be the best mom possible to my son,” Grenier said.
