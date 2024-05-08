



Susan Bucknerbetter known to movie buffs as FatThe bubbly cheerleader Patty Simcox died peacefully surrounded by her loved ones in Miami on May 2. His death was announced by the family. More Deadline Buckners Fat the character was Olivia Newton-Johns' Rydell High cheerleading buddy Sandy. The 1978 film also featured John Travolta and Stockard Channing. Born January 28, 1952, in Seattle, Washington, Buckner was crowned Miss Washington in 1971 and represented the state in the Miss America pageant the following year. Soon after, she became one of The Dean Martin ShowThe New York Golddiggers dancers, which led her to be part of the all-female group Fantasy and the musical duo Buckner and Pratt. She has also appeared on variety shows such as The Mac Davis Show, Sonny and Cher and, as a dancer and synchronized swimmer, Brady Bunch Variety Time. In 1977, she landed her breakout role as the cheerful Patty Simcox, FatIt’s the epitome of pep and school spirit. Do the splits, shout! she clapped alongside Newton-John. Show some cheer for old Rydell! Well done, red and white! Come on Rydell, fight, fight, fight! Fat was the highest-grossing film of 1978 with $132.4 million at the box office. Its soundtrack spawned four Top 5 singles, won the Grammy Award for Album of the Year, and sold over 8 million units in the United States alone. Buckner later featured in several television shows, including The Love Boat, BJ and the Bear, The Hardy Boys/Nancy Drew Mysteriesand starred in the ABC series At the whistle. She starred in Wes Craven's 1981 horror film. Deadly Blessing alongside Sharon Stone and in 1989 Police Academy 6: City under siege. She then stepped away from show business to raise a family. Buckner is survived by his son Adam Josephs, his daughter Samantha Mansfield, his grandchildren Oliver, Riley, Abigail and Ruby as well as his sister Linda, his daughter-in-law Noel Josephs, his son-in-law Adam Mansfield and his long-time partner Al . In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Fairchild Tropical Botanical Garden in Miami in Susan's honor. DEADLINE VIDEO: Best of Deadline Register for Deadline Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, TwitterAnd Instagram.

