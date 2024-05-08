Reece Shearsmith and Steve Pemberton reflect on Inside No. 9 ahead of the ninth and final series

From the elegance of an Edwardian country house to the grim reality of the last train home, from nosy neighbors to grave robbers, from illicit visits to the toilet to a ticking clock in a sinister escape room, this ninth collection is sure to send the series. rush off. A deadly mix of classical music, questionable morals and midnight murders, Shearsmith and Pemberton present six more films to delight and disturb their many fans around the world as they open the door marked #9 for the last time.

Interview with Reece and Steve

What can viewers expect from this final season?

Reece: Well, six more stories of intrigue, horror, humor and comedy. More of the same and hopefully lots of surprises and funny stories.

Steve: I think our goal was just to make a show that was as good as the other shows that came before. We didn't want to do something very different because you know, if it's not broken, why tinker with it? We have six varied stories that will hopefully kick off the show appropriately.

Do you have a favorite episode from the final batch?

Steve: I really like Mulberry Close, which we wrote early on. We had the idea of ​​just shooting an episode with a fixed doorbell camera and the writing was really fun and exciting and the filming was great because you didn't have to do a lot of takes. It was almost like doing little mini-plays, each scene was just one take. And I think it has all the elements that are perfect for #9. It's really funny, it's got a great cast, it doesn't happen the way you think, there's a different way of filming than the normal TV you see and that means viewers will be constantly on edge. So yeah, it’s definitely one of my favorites.

Reece: Yes, I enjoyed doing – because we didn't do a lot of it in issue 9 – the period episode called The Curse of the Ninth. It's just nice to dress not in tracksuit bottoms, but in the kind of fairly mundane clothes we normally wear. It's like you elevate the whole experience of filming when you're in a country house and it's all very lavish. So that was fun to do.

Would you say this was your favorite character to play in the upcoming series?

Reece: I think I had to go on a big journey with this character, so it was fun to play. I liked doing that. He's probably not the funniest character, but I enjoyed playing him because he was in a world with quite a creepy and creepy atmosphere. So I liked it.

Looking at the entire series, do you have a favorite character in any of the 55 films? Whether it was a character you played yourself or a big guest star?

Reece: I think one character that still tickles both of us is the character that Lorraine Ashbourne played in Nana's Party, called Auntie Carol. She was this very lively, fun character who was at the heart of the film in a deeply, sort of tragic way. But she brought such quality to it and it was exactly what we hoped it would be. When we do the parts, we often read the parts and we play them the way we imagine they'll be done, and she kind of did it exactly the way we wanted to do it and brought more to it. It was great to see that she brought such life to it and it’s a really funny performance.

Steve: I mean, there's so much to choose from, but just look at this ninth series. We had previously worked with Mark Bonnar on Psychoville and he was very close to being on Inside No.9 in a previous season, but it didn't work out due to COVID. To finally get the chance to reconnect with him and sit in a train car with him and watch him set off fireworks! He is simply incredible to watch. It's definitely one of my favorites.

Have there been any other notable actors that you have worked with over the years that you consider to be your favorites? Is it possible to choose a favorite?

Steve: It's really hard to pick favorites and we shouldn't of course. But working with legends like Sir Derek Jacobi, Simon Callow, having people like Rula Lenska and Michele Dotrice and Felicity Kendal, Fiona Shaw. Working with these greats that you saw growing up, not necessarily our contemporaries, I think we get an extra thrill from watching and working with people like that, who we saw on TV, and all of a sudden you can't believe you. let's act alongside them.

Reece: I remember working with Helen McCrory very well. I did a play with Helen and I asked her to do this kind of comedic role, but she wasn't really asked to do much comedy, I don't think. Or she found it exciting to be asked to do this role where I think she wouldn't normally be asked. And it was great to work with her, she was magnificent in that.

I think a lot of times we see a lot of actors, in quite unexpected roles in Inside No. 9. Have you found that a lot of them have approached you and said, “Oh, please , put me in an episode?

Reece: We hear that people have been saying that now, I mean, a little later, in the last few shows that we've had, and the SOS agent has been in touch to see if there's anything for them. So that's nice to hear. But we've never written pieces for people, especially because you come in the last two weeks before you're about to do it and then you ask if they're free, and if they're not maybe – if not, you will then feel disappointed. So you can't take care of people. But you write good roles, hopefully, and then as actors you associate them with something worth doing.

What was the most difficult episode to write? Is this the last one ever?

Steve: Well, we didn't write one and say it was the last one. I think there have been a number of episodes over the years where we had a great concept, but we just didn't necessarily know where to take it and we didn't know how far ahead the audience was going to be . We. This is always our difficulty. By the time we got to series 6, 7, 8, 9, people have already seen a lot of the stuff we've done, and now they have their eyes peeled to try and get ahead of us. So if anything has been difficult, it's just a matter of deciding where to take certain stories in a way that the audience wouldn't expect, and when to relax and go, you know what? People will suspect it, but who cares? In fact, you're there for the journey, not the destination, and you can just sit back and watch brilliant actors like Claire Rushbrook create a captivating character. You may have some idea of ​​how a certain story unfolds, but we've now given up trying to tie the knot. We just want to have a good half hour of television, that's always our goal.

If you could expand the world of any episode of any series, which would it be?

Reece: I would have happily watched Mr. Warren and Mr. Clark roam the English countryside attempting various witch trials for six half hours. But maybe it's just me!

Steve: I could definitely do a whole set of 3x3s, I'd love to write the questions for that. I think there's more to do, for example, in the Cold Comfort office dynamic, and dealing with all the different callers and the way these characters interact was a lot of fun, and I think you could do more with that . But we're never going to do those things, we never intended for them to be a stepping stone to a series. The goal was for you to just get your 30 minute hit with this story, these characters and move on to the next one. So don't hold your breath!

So, ultimately, what are you going to miss most about working together on this series?

Reece: Oh, I probably mean, it's the annual brunch, having to get together and talk and sit in a room and think about something. The pitfalls of the writing process bring a lot of pleasure for me and Steve, because we can sit down and catch up. And even if it's the day before and we've already met, there's always something to laugh about the next day. So we laugh a lot in and around the kind of torture of trying to make up stories. So I just think about writing and the forced meetings we have to have, where I meet my best friend, and we sit and laugh around this thing we laughingly call work.

Steve: But it's not for the memories, I'm sorry to have to tell you that it will continue! I think this particular program, it's – I don't know if joy is the right word – but once you finish the script, then you're a totally blank slate, you have nothing to build on, you don't have any crutches in the next episode, or any characters to lean on and that in itself is pretty exciting. So when we have our discussion sessions, we have no idea what is going to come out of our mouths and where it is going to end up. And it is, despite all the difficulties, very exciting. Whereas relying on a series that is already moving forward, the progression may not be the same. We really don't know what we're going to do next. But I think if we miss anything, it's this complete freedom that we had to just be two people in a room, coming up with ideas, and then seeing them make it to television. it's been an incredible honor to have the privilege of doing this, and with your best friend.