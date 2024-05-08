Game of Thrones actor Ian Gelder dies at 74, just months after cancer diagnosis

British actor Ian Gelder, known for his role as Kevan Lannister in Game Of Thrones, died just five months after being diagnosed with bile duct cancer. He was 74 years old.

Gelders' death on Monday was announced by her husband and fellow actor, The crowns Ben Daniels, on Instagram Tuesday. Daniels described immense sadness and a heavy heart broken into a million pieces after the passing of my cherished husband and life partner.

Daniels added that he stopped working after the December diagnosis, but none of us had any idea it would happen so quickly.

Gelder appeared in five of the six seasons of Game Of Thrones as the younger brother of Lord Tywin Lannister (played by Charles Dance). His last television appearance was earlier this year in the British crime series, Father Brown.

Although he rose to prominence as Lannister in the hit fantasy series, Gelder's career spanned decades, beginning in 1972 with the series, Scotland Yard. He would continue to play in The law project, Torch woodAgatha Christies Poirot And Doctor Who, among a handful of credits to his credit.

He was the kindest, most generous, most loving human being,” Daniels said. He was a wonderful, wonderful actor and everyone who worked with him was touched by his heart and his light. Honestly, I don't know what I will do without him by my side.

Daniels said Gelder faced his terrible illness with such courage, without any self-pity. Never.

The National Cancer Institute describes bile duct cancer as a rare disease in which malignant cells (cancer) form in the bile ducts. The ducts are small tubes that connect certain organs in the body, including the liver, gallbladder, and small intestine.

Coming soon, celebrity tributes, including Richard E. Grant follow up after the news. Gelders management wrote in an article about X that the world would be less without him.