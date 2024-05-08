Chicago Cabaret Week and Bad Momz at Zanies





Blues and jazz diva Lynne Jordan will perform during Chicago Cabaret Week.

Courtesy of Lynne Jordan Cabaret party Hey Nonny, 10 S. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights, and Second Church of Christ Scientist, 2715 Hurd Ave., Evanston, are among 16 Chicago-area venues hosting more than 60 artists, including Dee Alexander, Lynne Jordan and Claudia Hommel. , among others, as part of Chicago Cabaret Week, which lasts 10 days. Tickets start at $20; some events are free. vshicagocabaretweek.org. Ffrom Friday May 10 to Sunday May 19 Photo exhibit at the Morton Arboretum Members of the Morton Arboretum Photographic Society contributed more than 150 nature-themed fine art photographs to the arboretum's photography exhibit this weekend at 4100 Illinois Route 53, Lisle. The works feature images of the arboretum, as well as national and international locations. The exhibit is included with arboretum admission of $17 for adults, $15 for seniors and $12 for children ages 2 to 17. mortonarb.org. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday May 11-12 Comedian Tom Dreesen headlines the Den Theater on Saturday.

Courtesy of Tom Dreesen Tom Dreesen himself Stand-up comedian and suburban native Tom Dreesen presents his show Tom Dreesen: From Harvey to Hollywood at the Den Theater, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago. $25 to $70. (773) 697-3830 or thedentheatre.com. 4 p.m. Saturday May 11 To mom with love The National Museum of Mexican Art and the Chicago Mexican Folk Dance Company present Para Mam con Amor To Mom With Love at the Athenaeum Center for Thought and Culture, 2936 N. Southport Ave., Chicago. The folk music and dance showcase includes performances by Ensemble Sones de Mxico, Cuerdas Clsicas and Mariachi Perla de Mxico. $40-$50. athenaeumcenter.org. 6 p.m. Saturday May 11 Flower Returning to the H2O by Barbara Rossi is among the works included in the Art Institute of Chicago's exhibition Four Chicago Artists: Theodore Halkin, Evelyn Statsinger, Barbara Rossi, and Christina Ramberg.

Courtesy of the Art Institute of Chicago The Art Institute salutes Chicago artists The Art Institute of Chicago, 111 S. Michigan Ave., highlights Chicago artists in the new exhibition Four Chicago Artists: Theodore Halkin, Evelyn Statsinger, Barbara Rossi and Christina Ramberg. Each artist's drawings, sketchbooks, prints, photograms, quilts and ephemera make up the exhibition honoring artists committed to personal authenticity who also have a talent for inventing original and imaginative compositions inspired by the world around them. $32 for adults; $26 for seniors, students, teenagers; free for children 13 and under. artic.edu. From Saturday May 11 to August 26 Laugh with Bad Momz The Zanies comedy clubs in Rosemont and Chicago are celebrating Mother's Day with Bad Momz of Comedy featuring emcee Orly KG and comedians Mo Good, Avril Granato, Eunji Kim and Jeanie Doogan. $30, plus a minimum of two items. (847) 813-0484 or rosemont.zanies.com; (312) 337-4027 or chicago.zanies.com. 7 p.m. Sunday, May 12 at 5437 Park Place, Rosemont, and 7 p.m. Monday, May 13 at 1548 N. Wells St., Chicago Ryan Bernier, clockwise from top left, Vince Kelley, Adam Graber and Christopher Kamm star in Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue at the Broadway Playhouse.

Courtesy of Jason Bush, Preppyman Photography The Golden Girls return The national tour of Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue, a stage parody of the popular 1980s sitcom about four older single women sharing a house in Florida, returns to the Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place, 175 E. Chestnut St., Chicago . $26.50 to $81.50. Recommended for ages 18 and up. broadwayinchicago.com. From Wednesday May 15 to June 9 Fun in the sun This spring and summer, the Old Town School of Folk Music presents The Wiggleworms, an early childhood music program, at Gallagher Way, next to Wrigley Field, at 3635 N. Clark St., Chicago. Children are encouraged to sing and dance during the free interactive concert. Families are invited to stay to watch free movies starting at 11 a.m. gallagherway.com. 10 a.m. Tuesdays, May 14 to September 24 New plays by Ale Castillo, left, Carolina Herrera and William Gregory receive staged readings during Inicios, the 2nd Chicago Latin Playwright Festival Wednesday through Friday, May 15-17. Latino Playwrights Festival The Chicago Latino Theater Alliance hosts Inicios, the 2nd Chicago Latin Playwright Festival, presenting new plays by Chicago Latino writers in free staged readings. Plays include Ale Castillo's Nobody Cares (About You) on Wednesday, May 15 at the Den Theater, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave.; Sacrificios by Carolina Herrera on Thursday, May 16 at the National Museum of Mexican Art, 1852 W. 19th St.; and Sex, Alchemy and Mayan Mischief by William Gregory on Friday, May 17 at the Aguijn Theater, 2707 N. Laramie Blvd. clata.org. 7 p.m. Wednesday to Friday, May 15 to 17

