



Ian Gelder, the British actor who capped his half-century career by appearing in the hit series Game of Thrones as Kevan Lannister, brother of the fearsome patriarch Tywin Lannister, died on Monday. He was 74 years old. Her death was announced by her husband, actor Ben Daniels, who said in a social media post that Mr. Gelder had been diagnosed with bile duct cancer in December. Mr Gelders' agent, Daniel Albert, also confirmed his death. During a 50-year career in television, film and theater, Mr. Gelder appeared in the beloved British science fiction series Doctor Who and its spin-off Torchwood, as well as a television adaptation from His Dark Materials, the trilogy of fantasy novels by Philippe Pullman. He appeared in 12 episodes of Game of Thrones as Kevan Lannister, starting in the first season, when his character served as a military advisor to his older brother, Tywin, as House Lannister fought House Stark.

He reprized the role in fifth season as a player in the power struggle that resulted from Tywin's death. Kevan Lannister was killed at the end of the sixth season alongside many other characters when Cersei Lannister blew up the Sept of Baelor. Born on June 3, 1949, Mr. Gelder began appearing on television shows in the 1970s, including New Scotland Yard and Edward the King. He has also performed in theater productions such as Gods and Monsters and Titus Andronicus at the Globe Theater in London. He and Mr. Daniels began dating in 1993, when they both starred in the play Entertaining Mr. Sloane, according to IMDb. Mr. Daniels appeared in The crown and a 2016 television adaptation of The Exorcist. Information about Mr. Gelders' survivors was not immediately available. His last television appearance was this year, in an episode of Father Brown.

