Entertainment
Actor bids farewell after last weekend's performance
Having tasted musical theater at the age of 12, Matthew Snider found his place on stage.
The QI Roberts Junior-Senior High School senior will graduate this year with 12 shows under his belt with the Palatka Junior-Senior High School musical theater department, including the spring musical, The Drowsy Chaperone, A Musical With A Comedy, where he plays George, the best man of the groom, Robert, and who is responsible for planning the wedding.
I've changed a lot in the six years I've been in this program, said Snider, now 17, who lives in Melrose. I learned how you need every person in production or anything in life to be fully engaged, otherwise you won't be able to perform to the best of your ability.
The Drowsy Chaperone opened last weekend and its final performances are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Jim Pignato Theater at the CL Overturf Jr. District Center, 1100 S. 18th St. in Palatka.
The PHS Spring Musical is presented through a special arrangement with Music Theater International. Tickets are $15 in advance to Ralphs House of Flowers, 605 St. Johns Ave., Suite 101, or $20 at the door, subject to availability.
Director Jim Pignato said the show, written by Bob Martin and Don Mckellar, won five Tony Awards in 2006, including best score and best book of a musical.
The entire show takes place in the apartment of a lonely, eccentric man who shares his favorite Broadway show, The Drowsy Chaperone, with the audience by playing the soundtrack, Pignato said. It’s a show from 1928 that he’s never seen but comes to life in his imagination. In the end, he cuts to 1928 with the cast.
Snider said his first play with the Palatka High band was in 2018 when he was cast as Mike Teavee in Willy Wonka. Then the PHS Newsies production came along and Pignato needed a lot of people to play male characters, so Snider decided to audition.
According to Pignato, Snider grew into a good Christian young man.
He's coachable, talented and a lot of fun to work with, he said. He has played a wide variety of roles. In last year's spring production of Titanic, he played Captain Smith, a very dramatic role, totally different from George.
Pignato said this year's spring show was chosen for his group to perform because we all need a good silly laugh in the world we live in.
Stupidity is perfectly fine with Matthew because he is by nature a brat, he said. We will miss him as he graduates and goes to (Florida State University).
Before joining the theater group, Snider said, he acted in QI Roberts' drama class for three years, where he learned a lot. He also participated in two summer music camps with the Florida School of the Arts.
The QI program helped me develop my skills as an actor, he said. I feel like being a part of the PHS group has given me training in leadership and confidence in what I do.
After graduation, Snider plans to get a degree in communications, where he wants to become a broadcaster or radio host.
I would love to continue doing musical theater in college, in some form, whether in college or elsewhere, he said.
Snider admits he's always a little nervous before every show, but one of his favorite things about live theater is that no two shows are ever the same because something can always happen.
There have been many instances where something funny happened on stage, he said. There were times when someone fell during a dance without getting hurt and it always made us laugh afterwards.
As a member of the Palatka High band, Snider had the opportunity to sing, dance and perform. Besides that, Snider said his favorite thing to do is dance.
I spent many times in the ensemble playing and helping out by singing and dancing, he said. I love singing harmonies because it fills out the songs. I fell in love with dance and I love characters that allow me to act and dance at the same time.
Snider believes he can't end his time with the theater group without taking the time to thank those who have helped him along the way.
The last six years have been some of the best times of my life, he said. I am truly indebted to MP and I hope he knows how much we care and are grateful to him and how much he has helped me grow as a person.
Snider pauses as he reflects on his favorite part of his time with the theater troupe.
It's hard to choose a favorite musical because I love every show I've been a part of, he said. My favorite show to dance in was Hello Dolly because I loved the numbers Waiters Gallop and Hello Dolly. My favorite show to be in was Titanic because I really enjoyed playing Captain Smith. And my favorite show overall, though, was Newsies because it was my first big musical and the moment my heart truly fell in love with theater.
Snider said what he loved most about being a part of musical theater was seeing everyone working together.
You can't make a musical without a group of dedicated people coming together to perform, he said. I also enjoyed growing, especially as a dancer and seeing my own personal improvements. I love being able to disconnect and be someone other than myself.
