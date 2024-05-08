'Queen of Tears' Actor Park Sung Hoon Receives No Ad Offers Despite Film's Success





South Korean actor Park Sung Hoon. Photo from Park's Instagram According to TV report, during an appearance on chat show “You Quiz On The Block” earlier this month, Park discussed the challenges of finding success through villain roles, including his role in the TV series ” Queen of Tears. He recounted a recent incident in which a middle-aged female viewer slapped him on the back at a restaurant and told him, “Get out of here!” At the show's celebration party, Park had to clarify: “People can hate [my character] Yoon Eun Seong, but please don't criticize me. During the show, Park also dismissed rumors about her wealthy family background, which stemmed from her frequent portrayals of wealthy characters in films. He explained that his father worked in a bank until he lost his job during the Asian financial crisis of 1997. Following a stroke that left him paralyzed, his father needed help for his daily activities. During this time, his mother worked as a real estate broker, and when the market was struggling, his family had to rent their own home. Park revealed that during his school years, he was not given any pocket money and that his parents advised him to avoid taking leave during his military service in order to reduce his expenses. After completing his military service in 2008, Park began working with a theater troupe but struggled to secure roles. During this period, he earned only 50,000 won ($37) over nine months and had to resort to various part-time jobs to make ends meet. He and his friends lived in a semi-basement house, similar to the one depicted in the Oscar-winning South Korean film “Parasite.” During the rainy season, they used blankets to absorb the water that seeped into their rented accommodation and then wrung them out. Occasionally receiving financial assistance from his brother-in-law to pursue his career, Park admitted to often crying out of helplessness. After 16 years in the industry, he now says he has achieved about 90% of his initial goals and is financially capable of supporting his family members. Park, 39, began his career as a stage actor and landed his first film role in 2014 in the drama series “Three Days” on South Korean television network SBS. Although he appeared in several films afterward, he only gained wide recognition after the 2022 Netflix series “The Glory”, which earned him nominations for Best Supporting Actor at the Baeksang Arts Awards and the Blue Dragon Awards. After “Queen of Tears”, the actor is expected to appear in the second season of “Squid Game”. “Queen of Tears,” which aired on South Korean cable channel tvN from March 9 to April 28, achieved a national rating of 24.850% for its final episode, becoming the highest-rated tvN series. It also ranks as the third highest-rated series in Korean cable television history in terms of viewership and second in terms of viewership.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://e.vnexpress.net/news/celebrities/queen-of-tears-actor-park-sung-hoon-receives-no-advertisement-offers-despite-film-success-4743117.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos