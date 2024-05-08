UFC Star Merab Dvalishvili Teams Up With Bollywood Star Varun Dhawan For Intense Workout Sessions





Merab Dvalishvili may have just won over Indians with his new Bollywood connection. The Georgia native was recently touring India to promote the UFC when he visited the home of Bollywood: Mumbai. With him was Anshul Jubli, originally from India, and apart from appearing at the UFC India Show, they even held a meet and greet at the UFC gym in Bandra. This is where Dvalishvili even met Bollywood star Varun Dhawan. Varun Dhawan is a young film star who already has several hits to his credit. Plus, it's no secret that he is an avid UFC fan and couldn't pass up the opportunity to meet Merab Dvalishvili. Dhawan even got to train alongside the UFC fighter and expressed his excitement for doing so in an Instagram post, which read: The @ufc had me come roll with the #1 bantamweight in the world @merab.dvalishvili and boy, what an experience in power and control. While Dhawan praised Dvalishvili's power and control, the Georgian expressed his gratitude in the comments section, wishing that they could train again soon. Naturally, this was a crossover that no one expected, although a UFC x Bollywood collaboration can undoubtedly bring a lot of attention to the sport. Meanwhile, despite being busy with his India tour, Merab Dvalishvili did not let Sean O'Malley off easy. He treated fans to an Indian-style appeal on social media. Merab Dvalishvili calls out Sean O'Malley while at the UFC gym in India The UFC has yet to book the Merab Dvalishvili vs. Sean O'Malley fight, but the Georgian is doing a great job promoting it through skits on social media. Even during his visit to India, he took the time to call out the UFC bantamweight champion with a few Hindi words thrown into the mix: Namaste, Sean, I'm coming to get you, be ready. I'm here in India, I'm training and I'm going to knock you out. With both fighters expressing interest in the fight, it only seems like a matter of time before the UFC gives the green light. Moreover, from the looks of it, such a fight will be the toughest test for Sean O'Malley yet, and a victory will help him cement his place as a deserving champion.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thesportsrush.com/ufc-news-ufc-star-merab-dvalishvili-teams-up-with-bollywood-star-varun-dhawan-for-intense-training-sessions/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos