Shruti Prakash to make her Bollywood debut with Vikram Bhatts Haunted 2





Shruti Prakash has been the face of a handful of films in Kannada cinema and has worked in a few Hindi daily soaps. She also made her mark as a candidate for Big Boss Kannada. Now, Shruti is all set to start an exciting journey in Bollywood as she makes her Hindi debut with director Vikram Bhatt in Haunted 2. A sequel to the spooky original, she steps into the limelight as the female protagonist alongside Mimoh Chakraborty, in a production directed by Anand Pandit. Shruti, who hails from Belagavi and is currently based in Mumbai, expresses her desire to take up the challenges to make a splash in the Hindi film industry. Reflecting on his language journey, the actor shares: Since my father was in the army and we moved across the country, my Hindi is stronger thanks to my father's postings in North India. Kannada, on the other hand, is the language we speak at home, which I perfected during my tenure. Great leader. Shruti, who is excited and looking forward to her Bollywood debut, says, “While I was always looking forward to working in South Indian cinema, Bollywood was an equally enticing prospect, and now it has become a reality. The actor has almost finished filming his roles and only has ten days of filming left. Shruti considers being a part of the director’s film a big milestone and says, “Being a part of a Bhat film is like a seal of quality. Revealing details about how she got involved in the project, the actor explains that she landed the opportunity through a casting agent. After being shortlisted from 60 profiles, she met Vikram Bhat, and since then, there has been no looking back. Shruti credits Vikram Bhatt's advice for accepting her role as Yamini in Haunted 2, describing working under his leadership as an invaluable learning experience. Even though I have some experience in the film industry, working on this film feels like a new beginning. The clarity of Vikram Sir's vision makes it easier for us actors to understand our characters and give our best on screen, she says. Despite Bhats films' reputation for bold content, Shruti ensures that Haunted 2 maintains a family-friendly approach. It’s a clean film, she assures. Balancing her acting career and her passion for music, Shruti notes that she continues to pursue her passion while keeping her feet on Hindi and Kannada films. I am grateful for the exciting opportunities available to me, she concludes.

