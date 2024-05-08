The 'Game of Thrones' actor was 74 years old





Actor Ian Gelder, best known for his role as Kevan Lannister in the HBO series “Game of Thrones,” has died at age 74. Gelder's actor and husband, Ben Daniels, shared the news of her death in a Instagram post Tuesday. “It is with immense sadness and a heavy heart broken into a thousand pieces that I leave this position,” he wrote alongside a photo of the couple. Daniels said Gelder died Monday after being diagnosed with bile duct cancer in December. Also called cholangiocarcinoma, bile duct cancer is a rare disease in which cancer cells form in the ducts, or tubes, connecting the liver, gallbladder, and small intestine, depending on the type of cancer. National Cancer Institute. A representative for Gelder, Daniel Albert, confirmed his death to USA TODAY in an email Wednesday. “Ian was a magnificent man, a fine actor and will be greatly missed by his colleagues and all those who loved him,” Albert said. In his message, Daniels wrote that he had “stopped all work to make a career, but none of us had any idea it would all happen so quickly.” The photo shows the two smiling in a selfie in front of a Christmas tree, with Daniels later writing that the photo was taken after he released Gelder from the hospital to celebrate the holiday. Need a break? Play the USA TODAY daily crossword puzzle. “He was my absolute pillar and we were partners for over 30 years,” Daniels wrote. The “Exorcist” actor called Gelder “the kindest, most generous, most loving human being” as well as a “wonderful actor.” He concluded: “Everyone who worked with him was touched by his heart and his light. I honestly don't know what I will do without him by my side.” More stars we lost in 2024:Bernard Hill, Duane Eddy, Richard Tandy Gelder's television work also included appearances on “Torchwood” as Mr. Dekker, “Doctor Who” as Zellin and the voice of the Remnants and “EastEnders” as Dr. Adam Gorman. He also starred in the 2009 drama “Pope Joan” as Aio. On stage, the British actor has appeared in productions at London's West End and Shakespeare's Globe Theatre.

