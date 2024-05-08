Ian Gelder: Game Of Thrones actor who played Kevan Lannister dies at age 74





To receive free, real-time news alerts sent directly to your inbox, sign up for our breaking news emails Sign up for our free news emails Ian Gelder, who played the role of Kevan Lannister in the fantasy drama series Game Of Thrones died at the age of 74, five months after being diagnosed with bile duct cancer. The British actor's decades-long career also includes roles as Mr. Dekker in Torchwood: Children of Earthas well as guest roles as Charles, the erudite librarian of Its dark materialsand Zellin in Doctor Who. “It is with immense sadness and a heavy heart broken into a thousand pieces that I leave this post to announce the passing of my beloved husband and life partner, Ian Gelder,” actor Ben Daniels said on Instagram. I had stopped all work to care for him, but neither of us knew it would happen so quickly. He was my absolute rock and we were partners for over 30 years. If we weren't together, we talked every day. He was the kindest, most generous and loving human being, his message added. He faced his terrible illness with such courage, without any self-pity. Never. He was remarkable and will be missed so much. The photo Daniels showed was of the couple smiling in front of a Christmas tree and he wrote: This photo was taken at Christmas time after I got him out of the hospital, and even though he went through the worst three weeks there, you can still see his joy and the love shines through. Gelders Management Agency confirmed his death on X, writing that he was such a lovely person and a wonderful actor and will be greatly missed by everyone who loved him and worked alongside him. Gelder played the role of Tywin Lannister's younger brother, Kevan Lannister, in the first season of Game Of Thrones and reprized his role in subsequent seasons of the HBO series, and earlier this year, starred in an episode of the BBC One period detective series. Father Brown. Gelder has been a mainstay of film and stage during his career and has been part of several classic productions like The Crucible, The Taming of the ShrewAnd The first page.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/arts-entertainment/tv/news/ian-gelder-lannister-game-of-thrones-b2541304.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos