Shabana Azmi thanks Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt for leading change for women in Bollywood: it's a good sign





Actress Shabana Azmi is happy that the position of women is changing in showbiz. In a recent interview, she praised actors Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt for bringing change by choosing important roles in commercial films. (Also read: Shabana Azmi's thoughts on marriage in Shekhar Kapur's films: From Masoom to What's Love Got To Do With It?) Shabana Azmi celebrates 50 years in the industry in 2024. In an interview with A day, Shabana, who is celebrating five decades in the film industry this year, said it was the perfect time for actors to delve into the commercial world of Bollywood, where various roles are scripted for women as well as actors in all ages. She worked with Alia in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT app. Download now! Download now! Changing role of women in the industry Shabana made her debut in 1974 with Ankur where she got noticed for her exceptional acting skills, after which the actor went on to do projects such as Nishant and Godmother. She was noted for pushing the boundaries of women's representation on screen, and the actor now admits that a lot has changed since then. The storyline has improved considerably. Previously, parallel cinema was enough to give women substantial roles. Today, look at the roles Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone are playing in mainstream films. I believe if change is going to happen, it should be reflected in mainstream cinema, or else you are preaching to the converted, she said in the interview. That there are so many women on set in positions of authority today is a good sign. Since there are so many female writers now, I hope this will lead to more female-centric content, she was quoted. Asked about the issue of pay disparity, which several female stars have constantly spoken about in the past, the 73-year-old actor said: “It (will change) when women-centric films start making money at the box office.” -office. Heroes must be willing to play second fiddle, as women have done all these years. Optimistic about pay disparity The actor also spoke about the pay disparity in the industry, where she expressed optimism about achieving equal pay. [change] when female-centric films start making money at the box office. Heroes must be willing to play second fiddle, as women have done all these years, she said. A special honor in London Shabana will receive the Freedom of City of London Award from the City of London Corporations on May 10 at the Guildhall in the British capital for her contribution to Indian cinema and as an activist for women's rights. The award presentation will be part of the actress' 50-year career celebrations at the 26th UK Asian Film Festival. (Read: New York Indian Film Festival to celebrate Shabana Azmi's 50 years of cinema)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/shabana-azmi-gives-shout-out-to-deepika-padukone-alia-bhatt-for-leading-change-for-women-in-bollywood-it-s-good-sign-101715161128788.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos