Travis Kelce is now an actor, thanks to Ryan Murphy

Long before he started dating Taylor Swift, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce had his sights set on Hollywood. There wasn't a phone number friendship bracelet in sight while he was headlining the E! 2016. reality dating series Catching Kelce or signed with the CAA in an effort to get his face out from under the helmet, as he said Vanity Fair Last June. Now, amid his high-profile relationship, Kelce has stepped further into the showbiz era by booking his first major on-screen acting role. Kelce was chosen Ryan Murphythe next TV series Grotesque, according to Deadline. Hell star in an undisclosed role alongside Niecy Nash-Betts, Courtney B. Vance, And Lesley Manville in the series, which has just begun production and is scheduled to debut this fall. The NFL star confirmed the news in an Instagram Story featuring a video of himself and Nash-Betts. Guys, guess who I work with Grotesquerie? she asks in the video before turning to Kelce. Entering new territory with Niecy, Kelce adds. Murphy, who has given similar acting breaks to artists like Lady Gaga And Kim Kardashian on the seasons of American horror story, teased Grotesquerie in February, with a video in which Nash-Betts can be heard saying, “I don't know when it started, I can't put my finger on it, but it's different now.” There was a change, as if something opened up in the world, a sort of hole that descended into nothingness. Kelce, 34, enters his upcoming season with the Kansas City Chiefs after earning the team's third Super Bowl victory in five years. He was also recently named The highest paid tight end in the league with a contract worth an estimated $34.25 million through 2027. But off the field, Kelce appears to be planning a career after football. In addition to co-hosting the successful New heights podcast with his brother and former NFL center Jason Kelce, Travis also hosted Saturday Night Live in March 2023, and returned to the sketch comedy series for an appearance alongside Swift last fall. Kelce too recently logged in as host of the Amazons Are you smarter than a celebrity? game show and is executive producer of two upcoming independent drama films My dead friend Zoepremiered at SXSW, and a documentary about artist Jean-Michel Basquiat titled King Pleasure. Eric Stonestreet, a star of Modern family and Kansas City Chiefs fan, previously said VF that Kelce will have the ability to do much more than just commentate on football if he chooses. Can he be an actor? One hundred percent. Good performance starts with what Travis naturally possesses, which is an open heart.

