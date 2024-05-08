Bollywood Roundup: Sonam Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and more…

Sonam Kapoor celebrates 'best decision of my life' on 6th wedding anniversary

Mumbai – As they complete six years of marital bliss, actress Sonam Kapoor wrote a comforting note for her husband Anand Ahuja and even shared never-before-seen photos featuring the couple and their son Vayu.

Sonam took to Instagram on Wednesday morning, where she shared a slew of photos and videos showing her and her family.

In a clip shared by the actress, Sonam called Anand, a businessman, cute. Some images also show their son Vayu, but without revealing his face.

She captioned it: To the love of my life, My everything, happy birthday. Your unconditional love and support is my anchor and safe space. Marrying you was the best decision of my life. We live in paradise. I love you more than I can express #Everydayphenomenal.

Sonam and Anand got married in 2018 after dating for nine years. The two welcomed their first little one, Vayu in 2022.

Deepika reveals Big B loves telling everyone how much she eats

Mumbai– As their film 'Piku' celebrates nine years since its release, the actress Deepika Padukone shared a photo of herself, megastar Amitabh Bachchan and late star Irfan Khan of its sets.

Deepika took to Instagram to share the photo, where the three are seen chatting. The image also shows a team member serving them food on a plate.

The actress captioned the image: He loves telling everyone how much I eat! @amitabhbachchan.

She also shared that she missed Irrfan, who died in 2020 due to cancer in Mumbai.

@Irrfan oh how much we miss you (heart emojis), she added.

Directed by Shoojit Sircar, the film is about a father and a daughter. It showcases the duo's quirky nature and their eccentricities.

Deepika, who is all set to welcome her first bundle of joy with husband Ranveer Singh, was last seen on screen in 'Fighter'. She will once again be seen sharing screen space with Amitabh in the upcoming film 'Kalki 2898 AD'.

She will also be seen in Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again'.

Priyanka shares how the heads of state meeting was full of laughter and professionalism

Mumbai – Actress Priyanka Chopra has completed filming her upcoming film “Head Of State”, which she revealed will be released digitally. She added that the shoot was always full of laughter and professionalism, something “that doesn't always happen.”

Priyanka took to Instagram, where she shared a reel featuring moments from the set of the film, her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas and herself in the van.

And it's over… it's been a year… Well, a lot has happened but here we are. This evening, I finished on a set still full of laughter and professionalism. This rare combination doesn't always happen, Priyanka wrote in the caption.

She added that this movie was a breeze because the cast and crew prepared with their A game every day.

It was an honor to work with legends in our industry on this one. I hope you have as much fun watching it as we had making it. The heads of state will be on @primevideo.. when you ask me? Above my salary level. lol. Gratitude, she writes.

“Head Of State” is an action comedy also starring Idris Elba and John Cena. The film is directed by Ilya Naishuller.

Sonali Bendre rocks a denim-on-denim look on a 'windy afternoon'

Mumbai – Actress Sonali Bendre on Wednesday opted for a casual look on a “windy afternoon”, styling effortlessly with flared jeans and a denim jacket.

On Instagram, the actress with 4.5 million followers shared a series of photos in which she was seen wearing a gray t-shirt, dark blue flared jeans and a denim jacket with white ruffled sleeves.

For makeup, she opted for naturalness: brown lips and reddened cheeks. Her short hair is styled in soft waves.

Sonali, who recently appeared in the drama series 'The Broken News Season 2', opted for golden accessories: earrings, necklaces and bracelets.

The look was completed with white heels.

“On a windy afternoon,” she wrote in the caption.

'The Broken News', which also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Shriya Pilgaonkar in lead roles, airs on Zee5.

Yoga, Pilates, Zumba and swimming are part of the fitness program at Shubhangi Atre

Mumbai– Shubhangi Atré shared that she never compromises on her daily workout routine and indulges in an hour-long yoga session, along with Pilates.

Talking about her workout regime during summer, Shubhangi, who plays Angoori Bhabi in sitcom 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai', said, “I never compromise on my daily workout routine. Even at the start of filming, I prioritize a one-hour yoga session to start my day off right. Although I have a weakness for traditional yoga, I mix in a few weekly Pilates sessions with occasional Zumba sessions to maintain my flexibility.

To beat the heat, she also added swimming to her fitness routine.

About her diet, the actress said: “I prefer an active lifestyle rather than rigid meal plans – it’s what keeps me going. I prefer to eat light, especially in the summer, and hydrate with a plethora of healthy homemade juices.

“Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai” airs at 10:30 p.m. on &TV.

Sidharth Malhotra sweats in the sun; fans say “old Siddy is back”

Mumbai – Actor Sidharth Malhotra He gave major fitness goals to his fans on Wednesday, saying “push your limits” as he shared his workout photo on social media.

The actor, who was last seen in the action thriller “Yodha”, took to Instagram where he has 30 million followers, and shared a photo of his outdoor workout in a t -sleeveless black shirt and matching shorts, sweating in the sun. .

“Push your limits!” #SidFit #GameFace,” he wrote in the caption.

One fan commented: “You motivate me to work out,” while another said: “You are an inspiration.” »

“Old Siddy is back,” one fan wrote.

“Killing him and how,” wrote another.

On the work front, Sidharth played a soldier in 'Yodha' which also stars Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani.

He was also seen in Rohit Shetty's directorial web series 'Indian Police Force'.

Raashii calls Vaani Kapoor 'cute' after seeing the throwback photos she shared

Mumbai – Actress Vaani Kapooron Wednesday, treated fans to some “throwback” photos from her childhood and teenage years.

The actress, who has eight million followers on Instagram, shared a series of photos, in which we can see her adorable childhood photos. She looks like a cute little bundle of joy as she poses with her family and loved ones in the old photographs.

There is also a passport-sized photo of Vaani which reflects her teenage years.

The post is captioned: “Just throwbacks.”

Vaani’s best friend Raashii Khanna said, “Cutieeeee!!! »

Anushka Ranjan commented, “Sweetu. »

Meanwhile, the 35-year-old diva was last seen in the 2022 Ranbir Kapoor-starring period drama Shamshera. Vaani next has Khel Khel Mein and Raid 2 in the pipeline.

What Made Madhuri Dixit Take a Break from Acting to Start a Family

Mumbai – Actress Madhuri said Nene spoke about her decision to take a career break to start a family with husband Shriram Nene.

While chatting on 'Kiska Brand Bajega', Madhuri spoke about her decision and said, “For me, it was one of the dreams I had for myself. »

Madhuri got married in 1999 to Shriram, a cardiovascular surgeon from Los Angeles. They welcomed their firstborn named Arin in 2003. It was two years later when they had their second son Ryan.

Madhuri shared that having a family and having children was always something she looked forward to.

Asking if she was worried about her free time, the actress shared her thoughts: “I'm going to have kids, and it's going to be fun.”

Madhuri, who made her comeback to acting in 2022 with “The Fame Game”, emphasized the fact that choosing to start a family was a no-brainer for her.

Kajol celebrates No Diet Day with bun maska ​​and shares her priorities

Mumbai – Actress Kajol said she forgot to post a photo, which she called her “priorities,” showing her enjoying a plate of maska ​​rolls.

Kajol took to X where she shared a photo of herself sitting on the bed and enjoying a plate of maska ​​buns with a friend as she celebrated a diet-free day.

The actress captioned the image: Forgot to post, remembered to eat. #Priorities #NoDietDay #latepost #BunMaska.

Kajol, an avid social media user, often treats her fans and followers with photos, memes and videos.

Kajol will next be seen in 'Do Patti' alongside Kriti Sanon and Shaheer Sheikh. The actress was last seen in “Lust Stories 2” and “The Trial”.

'Do Patti', a mysterious and intriguing thriller, is directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi. The film is a gripping story set in the hills of North India.

Diana Penty professes love of pets and says 'my dog ​​Victoria is my happy place'

Mumbai – Actress Diana Penty, who constantly posts photos of her favorite four-legged companion on social media, said Tuesday that her pet, Victoria. is her happy place and she can't wait to come home to hug her at the end of the day.

The 'Cocktail' actress made the comments while launching PETA India's 'Adopt – Don't Shop' campaign in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Diana said: “My dog ​​Victoria is my happy place. Whenever I'm depressed or feeling sad and it's been a long, tiring day, I can't wait to get home to give him a tight hug.

The actress made it clear that Victoria hates being hugged, “but my way of expressing my love for her is to hug her. She is so special and very intelligent. I talk to her like my brother. She harasses me. She has her own personality.

Highlighting the importance of adopting animals and not buying them, she said: “Through this campaign, I want to say to everyone who has time, space, patience, resources and a lot love to give and share, you should consider adopting an animal. »

On the work front, the actress was last seen in Shahid Kapoor's 'Bloody Daddy' and will next appear with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in 'Adbhut' and in 'Section 84' with Amitabh Bachchan and Nimrat Kaur. (IANS)